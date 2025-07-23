Is tequila good for you? Expert reveals what makes it a 'reasonable choice' for drinkers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the summer heat drives many Americans to reach for a cold drink after a hard day's work, some may wonder: What's the healthiest alcohol to sip if you're not cutting it out entirely?

Some health-conscious Americans opt for liquors instead of beer and cider to avoid excess calories. Others avoid red wines to steer clear of hangover-inducing tannins.

Among the rising favorites is tequila, especially as it's celebrated Thursday on National Tequila Day.

EXPERTS COMPARE NUTRITIONAL BENEFITS OF TACOS AND SLIDERS AND OFFER HEALTHY PREP TIPS

The distilled Mexican spirit, known for its starring role in margaritas and tequila sunrises, is often seen as a cleaner, potentially healthier choice. But is it really?

Lauren Manaker, a registered dietitian based in South Carolina, shared with Fox News Digital some of the myths and facts surrounding tequila.

Manaker said that pure tequila, made from 100% agave, can be a "reasonable choice" for health-minded imbibers.

"Hangovers depend on how much you drink, how hydrated you are, and what you pair it with, not just the type of alcohol."

"It's naturally lower in sugar and doesn't contain additives, which might make it easier on your body compared to sugary cocktails or heavily processed liquors," the health expert said.

Still, Manaker noted that tequila is not hangover-proof, despite popular belief.

"No alcohol is truly 'hangover-proof,'" the dietitian said. "Hangovers depend on how much you drink, how hydrated you are and what you pair it with – not just the type of alcohol."

Even so, tequila isn't necessarily healthy either.

'FRIDGE CIGARETTE' IS GEN Z'S NEW DIET COKE OBSESSION THAT CONCERNS HEALTH EXPERTS

Manaker said that all alcohol is classified as a Group 1 carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"This means it's in the same category as tobacco and asbestos – not because it's equally risky, but because there's enough evidence suggesting it's link to increased cancer risk, especially with heavy or regular consumption," she said.

"So, while a drink here and there is fine for most people, it's worth keeping the big picture in mind."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Below are Manaker's top tips for enjoying National Tequila Day without wrecking your health.

Tips for health-conscious sipping

Quantity matters: Moderation is key. Stick to one drink for women or two for men per day max, as recommended by health guidelines. Overindulging is where the trouble starts.

Mind your mixers: Skip sugary mixers (like margarita mix) and opt for soda water, fresh lime or a splash of grapefruit juice for a lighter option.

Eat before you drink: Drinking on an empty stomach is a recipe for disaster. A balanced meal with protein, healthy fats and carbs can help slow alcohol absorption.

Hydrate: Alcohol dehydrates you, so drink water before, during and after. A good rule of thumb is one glass of water for every alcoholic drink.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And remember, the best way to avoid a hangover is to drink less or not at all," Manaker said.