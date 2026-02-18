Swanky Michelin-starred restaurant owner questions blue state's affordable housing project

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Thomas Keller, famed chef and owner of the upscale restaurant The French Laundry, has some questions about an affordable housing project for the area.

The town of Yountville, California, is planning to build up to 150 multifamily workforce housing units, with additional retail and food commercial space, according to the project's notice of determination.

Chef Thomas Keller, in a statement to Fox News Digital, said he does support workforce housing — but added that "housing only works if it actually works for the people who live and work here."

"Before Yountville commits to a project of this size and cost, it's reasonable — and responsible — to slow down and make sure the fundamentals are right," Keller added.

"Taking a pause is not opposition. It's responsible planning given all the unanswered questions — and the best way to give this project a real chance to succeed."

Brad Raulston, town manager, told the Press Democrat the municipality does not want to slow down the housing project — and that many workers commute to the wealthy community.

"The reality is that local jurisdictions, if we don't plan and lose housing — we will eventually lose local control, and we're seeing this now throughout the state," Raulston told the outlet.

The project would involve the demolition of a former school administration building, which was purchased by the town for $11 million in 2024.

Funds for the purchase came from a 2018 ballot measure that added a 1% increase to the town's hotel and lodging tax, while using the revenue to fund affordable and workforce housing programs and services.

Corrin Rankin, California Republican Party chairwoman, told Fox News Digital that California needs to support small businesses, their employees and realistic, affordable housing solutions.

"When The French Laundry is telling [California Gov.] Gavin Newsom and the Democrats that they are out of touch with reality, you know their policies are cooked," Rankin said of the opposing party.

The three-star Michelin restaurant serves a standard nine-course tasting menu that reportedly costs about $424 per person.

The French Laundry made national headlines when Gov. Newsom was seen there breaking his own COVID-19 protocols in 2020.