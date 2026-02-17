Viral boiled apple tea craze promises better digestion, glowing skin; experts urge caution

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A viral TikTok trend has users simmering apples into a warm drink, a brew they claim delivers big health benefits.

The drink, called boiled apple tea or boiled apple water, has racked up hundreds of thousands of reactions in recent weeks.

The trend involves simmering chopped apples in water and drinking the warm, apple-infused liquid with add-ins like cloves, honey, cinnamon and lemon peel.

The concoction has been dubbed Chinese baddie tea, a nod to its ties to traditional Chinese medicine.

Some users brew the tea with red dates, goji berries, longan and dried tangerine peel to align more closely with traditional Chinese culinary practices.

The touted benefits range from better bowel regularity to improved digestion and even clearer skin.

"This looks yum. I'm gonna add cinnamon sticks and hibiscus," one person wrote on TikTok.

"It tastes so good," another user said. "I boiled apples and added allspice, ground cloves, honey, and a chamomile tea packet — and omg."

Others were perplexed by the trend.

"Do you eat the slices after drinking the tea?" one TikToker asked on a video that has been viewed over a million times.

"Does the boiling water not kill all of the goodness from the apple?" another questioned.

Some were skeptical of the gut-cleansing claims.

"That's just fiber," one person wrote. "And if boiled apples are causing you to empty your bowels and causing cramping, then you need more fiber in your diet."

Emma Drooks, a California-based content creator who posts under the handle @drookscooks, told Fox News Digital she "loves" the tea.

"I've been drinking it every night for about a month now and have definitely noticed health benefits," she said, citing improved digestion, reduced bloating and glowing skin.

"The taste is super warming and mostly tastes like a natural apple cinnamon tea," Drooks said. "I also eat the goji berries after for extra antioxidants."

The key source of soluble fiber in apples is pectin, said Heather Finley, a Texas-based registered dietitian with a doctorate in clinical nutrition.

"Pectin helps feed beneficial gut bacteria, supports stool consistency and can contribute to overall digestive regularity," Finley told Fox News Digital.

"When apples are boiled, some of that soluble fiber [and] pectin can leach into the water, which is why people may notice mild digestive benefits."

"Boiled apple water can be a gentle addition, but it shouldn't replace a more comprehensive approach."

At the same time, Finley said that the benefits of the tea are being oversimplified, and it's not a "magic solution," she warned.

"Real improvements in digestion and skin typically come from consistent dietary patterns, adequate fiber intake, balanced nutrition and addressing underlying factors like stress, microbiome health and nutrient status," the nutritionist added.

Jenelle Kim, a doctor of acupuncture and Chinese medicine and the founder of JBK Wellness Labs, told Fox News Digital she recommends using whole, fresh apples.

"If you feel drawn to it, approach it as a moment of mindfulness rather than a cure," the California-based expert said.

"Breathe in the warmth before drinking.

"Notice how your body responds. And, most importantly, remember that true wellness is never found in extremes or quick promises. It is created through small, consistent acts of kindness toward yourself: warmth, nourishment, rest and presence."