Subway scraps its free sandwich perk just months after relaunch, sparks customer revolt: 'Cheapskates'

America's favorite sandwich giant is cutting a key perk of its loyalty program — and fans aren't happy.

Subway's Sub Club has been allowing members to earn a free footlong sandwich for every three footlongs they buy through the Sub Club's stamp program.

Starting April 1, that benefit is gone — according to a report from Restaurant Dive.

Instead, customers will earn a $2 reward for every 400 points they accumulate.

Subway told Restaurant Dive that the program, which relaunched two months ago, "reignited conversation around value."

"Looking ahead, we're exploring additional reward opportunities, including potential partnerships and more dynamic ways to recognize and engage members," the statement added.

Sub Club terms and conditions on Subway's website show that the free fourth-sub offer has been removed, effective April 1.

"Loyalty works both ways. Maybe it is time to phase out Subway altogether."

Fox News Digital reached out to Subway for comment.

Online reaction to the changes was swift.

"Sorry, guys. I bankrupted Subway by claiming my 1 free footlong from the sub club," one X user joked.

"This might be the quickest reversal of a rewards program that I've ever seen," another wrote.

"The 4th footlong free was a really great deal — disappointed that it is ending."

Another user said he would stop eating at Subway because of the shift.

"Ending the Fourth Footlong Free already? After the five-dollar sub shift, this feels familiar," the commenter said.

He added, "I had just started returning. Loyalty works both ways. Maybe it is time to phase out Subway altogether."

A different X user called the chain "cheap [expletive]."

"The only reason we ever used your little club is for the free footlong! Cheapskates!!" the commenter said.

The news came more than a month after a Subway franchisee group petitioned the corporation to revise the Sub Club program — especially its stamp program.

The petition, signed by representatives of 5,000 restaurants under the North American Association of Subway Franchisees, found that the program was too generous, according to Restaurant Business Online.