Major fast-food chains roll out limited-time fish sandwiches for Lent: See the list

Lent typically means giving up meat on Fridays — but not necessarily sacrificing fast food.

Observant Catholics who avoid meat on Fridays usually have two choices in the fast-food drive-thru: grilled cheese or fish sandwiches.

Fish sandwiches have become a Lenten staple, and fast-food chains are leaning in with limited-time offerings this season.

It's not just Filet-O-Fish sandwiches from McDonald's.

Below are some popular fast-food joints offering limited-time fish sandwiches.

Wendy's Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich

Wendy's brought back its fan-favorite fish sandwich for Catholics this Lent.

"This limited-time fish sandwich has earned a strong, dedicated fan base over the years, and we're here to give the people what they want," the chain said in a Feb. 17 statement.

"The wild-caught Alaskan pollock fillet's buttery flakiness is complimented by savory notes of garlic and onion, inspiring our fans' love of the fish sandwich's texture, flavor and crispiness."

Wendy's said the sandwich pairs best with its Hot & Crispy fries, Cheese Fries or the Chive Baked Potato.

The sandwich will be available until Easter, which falls on April 5.

Bojangles Bojangler Fish Sandwich

The Bojangler Fish Sandwich is back on menus.

Bojangles said in a Feb. 19 statement that the release comes "just in time for the Lenten season."

"The original Bojangler features a crispy, panko-breaded Alaskan pollock filet seasoned with Bo's famous seasoning, topped with a slice of American cheese and served on a toasted bun with Duke's tartar sauce," the chain said in a statement.

"Guests can also make it a Bojangler Deluxe, adding shredded lettuce, sliced tomato and pickles for an upgraded take on the classic sandwich that brings extra crunch and freshness to every bite."

Del Taco's Shrimp + Fish Tacos

Though not quite a fish sandwich, Del Taco is offering its Jumbo Shrimp Tacos and Burrito this Lenten season.

"For a limited time, guests can grab two tacos for $6, packed with crispy Jumbo Shrimp, house-made pico de gallo, crunchy cabbage and Del Taco's signature secret sauce, all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and each served with a fresh-cut lime wedge," the chain said in a Feb. 3 statement.

Del Taco is also selling a Beer Battered Fish Taco, which the chain says is made with "wild-caught Alaska pollock and finished with fresh toppings and a lime wedge."

"Fish lovers can get three tacos for $7 any time, so seafood celebrations aren't just for Fridays," the statement added.

Dairy Queen's Wild Alaska Fish Sandwich

Dairy Queen's Wild Alaska Fish Sandwich is "fried to golden perfection," according to its website.

The Alaskan pollock just hit national menus in time for Lent.

"This flaky, mild fish is expertly paired with crisp lettuce and creamy, tangy tartar sauce, all nestled in a warm, toasted bun," the chain says.

"It's like a little taste of the coast, no matter where you are — comforting, satisfying and oh-so-delicious."

Dairy Queen warned, however, that the offering "won't stick around forever."

Whataburger's Whatacatch Sandwich

The Whatacatch Sandwich features a "wild-caught Alaskan pollock fillet, coated in seasoned panko breadcrumbs and fried to perfection," according to Whataburger's website.

"It's topped with fresh lettuce, two slices of juicy tomato and tangy tartar sauce, all tucked into a soft bun," the chain said.

"Want to take it up a notch? Add melted American cheese or a side of Creamy Pepper Sauce for a little extra kick."

The Whatacatch Sandwich meal deal — with medium fries and a drink — is available for $9.49, according to Whataburger.

Arby's King's Hawaiian Fish Deluxe Sandwich

For a limited time, Arby's is offering an indulgent fish sandwich with King's Hawaiian bread.

Arby's website describes the King's Hawaiian Fish Deluxe Sandwich as a "crispy fish fillet with cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on a toasted King's Hawaiian roll."

"Limited time offer at participating locations while supplies last," the chain notes.

If you'd prefer something more basic, Arby's is also offering its Crispy Fish Sandwich for a limited time.

The Crispy Fish Sandwich features "a crispy fish fillet with shredded lettuce and tartar sauce on a toasted sesame bun," per the chain.