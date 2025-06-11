Money-saving storage hacks keep your berries fresher for longer, expert says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A popular Reddit post has people talking about the best way to preserve berries – and a food expert is weighing in, too.

In a thread on r/FoodHacks, a user said that he or she was "a little proud" of a recently discovered berry hack.

"I was tired of the raspberries I get from the store going bad so freakin' fast," the user wrote.

"Looked up some different ways to keep them fresh and I liked this method."

The method involves thoroughly washing the raspberries, drying them with a paper towel and then storing them in an airtight glass container with another paper towel at the bottom.

Thanks to the hack, the user was able to preserve the berries for nine days in the fridge – but admitted having to remove three berries that started going bad.

"I think it was a success," the user concluded.

Other Reddit users responded with their own tips and tricks for keeping berries edible for longer periods of time.

"Washing berries with a little vinegar also adds some longevity," one person said.

"I use baking soda for all my produce except onions. I assume the slightly acidic rinse keeps mold spores and bacteria from developing in the fridge," another person chimed in.

Other methods didn't necessarily involve baking soda or vinegar.

"My hack is to leave them in the original containers unwashed, and place inside an airtight [Ziploc] bag in the fridge," one person wrote. "They keep for at least a week."

"I wash them in [122°F] water as soon as I get home and ensure they are dry before putting them into an airtight container," a different Reddit user suggested. "Definitely lasts longer this way."

And others were baffled that the berries lasted that long in the first place.

"Raspberries do not last 9 days around me," one person wrote.

Another said, "I'd finish the berries before I even finished washing them."

"Tailoring your storage method to the berry type can extend their life and preserve their taste."

Mark Wieser, co-founder of specialty foods company Fischer & Wieser in Fredericksburg, Texas, also shared with Fox News Digital his top steps for storing berries.

Smart storage tips

1. Wait to wash the berries until right before eating them – and don't wash them under running water.

2. Gently place berries in a bowl of water to soak. This will clean them without harming their delicate structure.

3. Fill a large bowl with cold water, then gently place the berries in a colander and dip them in the water bath. This results in an even wash that protects the berries, he said.

4. Afterward, transfer the berries to a paper towel-lined airtight container and place in the refrigerator.

Wieser also noted that different types of berries have different cleaning needs, since some are more delicate than others.

"Blueberries are relatively sturdy and can handle a bit more handling, while strawberries and raspberries are delicate and bruise easily," he said.

"Store in a shallow container lined with a paper towel and avoid stacking them deep," he added. "Tailoring your storage method to the berry type can extend their life and preserve their taste."

He also said berries can be cleaned "effectively with just water, but using vinegar or baking soda can help remove pesticide residues and bacteria more thoroughly."

"Plain water, however, is still a safe and acceptable method for washing berries."

Commercially produced strawberries in particular are likely to have pesticide residue on them, so he recommends a vinegar bath.

"In a bowl, mix four parts water with one part white vinegar, then let the strawberries soak in the bowl for 20 minutes," he said. "Rinse the strawberries thoroughly with fresh cold water to clean off the vinegar."

Above all, Wieser said, consumers shouldn't wait too long to enjoy their berries.

"Keep them cold, dry and avoid rinsing until right before eating," he said.

"A little planning can go a long way in reducing waste."