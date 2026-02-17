Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Food-Drink

Intermittent fasting may be no better than 'doing nothing,' major review finds

Major new review analyzed 22 randomized clinical trials involving nearly 2,000 adults

By Deirdre Bardolf Fox News
close
Dr. Oz shares what tends to create obesity amid new dietary restrictions Video

Dr. Oz shares what tends to create obesity amid new dietary restrictions

Dr. Oz tells Fox News Digital that "white foods" such as flour, rice and sugar tend to create obesity — and sheds new light on the latest dietary guidelines.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

One of the most popular weight-loss trends of the past decade might not deliver better results than traditional dieting, a major new review found.

A Cochrane analysis of 22 randomized clinical trials involving nearly 2,000 adults across North America, Europe, China, Australia and South America found that intermittent fasting resulted in "little to no difference" in weight loss compared to standard dietary advice. 

The results were barely more effective than "doing nothing," according to the researchers.

"Intermittent fasting just doesn't seem to work for overweight or obese adults trying to lose weight," lead researcher Luis Garegnani, Ph.D., director of the Universidad Hospital Italiano de Buenos Aires Cochrane Associate Center, said in a statement. 

PEOPLE LOST WEIGHT WHILE EATING SIGNIFICANTLY MORE FOOD — HERE'S THE SECRET

"It may be a reasonable option for some people, but the current evidence doesn't justify the enthusiasm we see on social media."

Intermittent fasting has surged in popularity on social media, often promoted as an easy shortcut to fat loss, metabolic health and even longevity. 

Man checking his watch before breakfast in a hotel.

Intermittent fasting typically involves limiting meals to an eight-hour daily window or fasting every other day. (iStock)

But as obesity rates climb worldwide — more than 2.5 billion adults were overweight in 2022, including 890 million with obesity, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) — weight-loss strategies are under intense scrutiny.

The review examined several forms of intermittent fasting, an eating pattern that alternates between set periods of eating and fasting, such as limiting meals to an eight-hour daily window or fasting every other day. Most of the studies followed participants for up to 12 months.

The review found the eating pattern did not produce clinically meaningful weight loss compared with traditional diets or no intervention, did not significantly increase the likelihood of losing at least 5% of body weight and showed no meaningful difference in quality of life.

PRIVATE CHEFS REVEAL THE 5 'HEALTHY' FOODS THEIR WEALTHY CLIENTS USUALLY AVOID

The review, however, had several limitations that made it difficult to assess long-term sustainability or apply the findings broadly, according to the researchers. 

Most of the studies lasted 12 months or less; none reported on participant satisfaction, diabetes outcomes or overall comorbidities; and most participants were White adults from high-income countries.

woman stretches her sweatpants out with hands showing belly

The review found intermittent fasting was barely more effective than "doing nothing," according to the study authors. (iStock)

"With the current evidence available, it's hard to make a general recommendation," Dr. Eva Madrid, director of the Cochrane Evidence Synthesis Unit Iberoamérica, said in a statement. 

"Doctors will need to take a case-by-case approach when advising an overweight adult on losing weight," add Madrid, a professor at the Universidad de Valparaíso School of Medicine.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Experts who were not part of the review told Fox News Digital the findings align with some recent data about intermittent fasting.

"There's been some suggestion in the data coming out over the last couple of years that, when it comes to weight, intermittent fasting may not be better than a standard low-calorie diet," said Dr. Gillian Goddard, a New York-based board-certified endocrinologist and adjunct assistant professor of medicine at New York University's Grossman School of Medicine.

Man with gray hair at home cooking at home

Health experts recommend focusing on balanced eating plans such as the Mediterranean or DASH diets. (iStock)

"All diets are just tools," Goddard added. "You need to find the tool that best fits you for the long run — and if intermittent fasting is the tool that works best for you, then great. If not, there are lots of other tools at our disposal."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

Sustainability is the key to long-term weight loss, she noted.

Goddard said she has seen intermittent fasting work for Type 2 diabetes patients, because delaying meals and avoiding late-night eating can improve blood sugar control, and for those who snack mindlessly at night.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Malia Frey, a certified health coach and personal trainer in Minneapolis, also noted that, while intermittent fasting is simple and inexpensive, it doesn't address nutritional quality or underlying issues related to weight gain such as physiological issues or stress. 

Woman in workout clothes drinking healthy smoothie and checking the time on her wristwatch in the kitchen, indicating she is intermittent fasting.

Experts say sustainability is key when choosing a long-term weight-loss strategy. (iStock)

"If someone really wants to try intermittent fasting, I would suggest that they try it for a few weeks, but then gradually transition to a more sustainable plan that promotes healthy eating," Frey said. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

She recommends tracking macronutrients — monitoring protein, carbohydrates and fats — or following plans such as the Mediterranean diet, a vegetarian diet or the heart-healthy DASH diet.

Fox News Digital reached out to the study authors for comment.

Deirdre Bardolf is a lifestyle writer with Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue