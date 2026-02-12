Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Food-Drink

Mystery solved? 150-year-old alcohol found in Utah may not be beer after all

Based on lab results, distillery experts believe artifact from Alta contained something else entirely

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
close
Utah distillers taste 150-year-old alcohol uncovered at former mining town Video

Utah distillers taste 150-year-old alcohol uncovered at former mining town

Archaeologists uncovered a 150-year-old bottle of alcohol during a summer excavation at a former Wild West mining town in Alta, Utah. (Source: FOX 13)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Researchers may have solved the mystery of the 150-year-old alcohol bottle discovered in Utah — and there are some surprises. 

The artifact was found this summer at an archaeological site in Alta, Utah, a once-booming mining town now known for its ski resorts.

The bottle was brought to High West Distillery in Park City, the first legal distillery in Utah since the 1870s.

ARCHAEOLOGISTS UNCOVER 3,000-YEAR-OLD BEER-LIKE DRINKS BREWED WITH UNUSUAL INGREDIENTS

There, experts took a sip of the liquid within — and described the taste as unmistakably aged.

Tara Lindley, director of sensory and product development at High West, said the first scent she detected was an "oxidized fruit note," according to FOX 13.

Pouring historic beer bottle into container

Experts at High West Distillery recently analyzed the contents of a bottle unearthed at an archaeological site in Alta, Utah. (FOX 13)

Isaac Winter, head of distilling at High West, said the liquid was "fruity."

"There's a little bit of leather," Winter said. "There's quite a bit of age on it."

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

While the experts were originally stumped at what the bottle contained, they now believe it held apple cider.

Speaking to FOX 13 this week, Winter described the lab results as "really exciting."

Distiller holds shot glass full of liquid

Experts described the liquid’s aroma as featuring an "oxidized fruit note," suggesting it may have been apple-based. (FOX 13)

"We saw a couple of esters [organic compounds] that would suggest the base was apples," he said.

Winter and Lindley said the results, however, are not conclusive.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The team will send samples to third-party labs for further testing, including an attempt to confirm the alcohol by volume, which is expected to be low.

Additional sugar and acid tests are planned to confirm whether the liquid contains apple-specific compounds, like malic acid.

Exterior of historic distillery building, beer bottle at excavation

Researchers believe a 150-year-old alcohol bottle discovered in Alta, Utah, may have once contained apple cider — rather than beer.  (FOX 13)

Winter even said the team would like to recreate the liquid as well, and that High West Distillery is "exploring different options to work with labs on plating this out."

Said Winter, "There's probably a whole mess of different microbes in there — bacteria, yeast."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

"We need it to, you know, be able to eat sugar and create alcohol and CO2. We also want it to taste good at the end of the day."

Fox News Digital reached out to High West Distillery for further details. 

Man sniffs alcohol glass

High West Distillery, the first legal distillery in Utah since the 1870s, helped evaluate the historic find. (FOX 13)

The discovery joins a long list of archaeological finds involving food and drink — and some discoveries are far older.

In Turkey, ancient barley grains dating back 5,000 years were found by excavators last year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Italian officials announced in December that archaeologists had found preserved food remains in Pompeii, shedding light on ancient diets.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue