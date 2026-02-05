Expand / Collapse search
Think chicken is healthier than beef? New study says not so fast

New research suggests beef may be no worse than chicken for people with prediabetes, as experts note limitations

By Deirdre Bardolf Fox News
Red meat has long been blamed for raising blood sugar and diabetes risk, while chicken is widely seen as the healthier option — but a new study challenges that age-old advice.

Researchers at the Indiana University School of Public Health–Bloomington and the Illinois Institute of Technology put a common dietary recommendation for people with prediabetes to the test.

They found that blood sugar levels, insulin sensitivity, cholesterol and inflammation markers did not change in any meaningful way when participants ate lean beef versus chicken, according to the research, which was published in Current Developments in Nutrition in December.

The study followed 24 adults with prediabetes. About 70% of them were male, and they ate either unprocessed beef or chicken every day for four weeks — then switched. 

Participants incorporated the meals — including burgers, fajitas, burritos, stews and stir-fries — into their regular diets.

Person's hands seen cutting steak on cutting board.

A new short-term study found no significant differences in blood sugar levels when adults with prediabetes ate beef versus chicken. (iStock)

After each month, researchers checked blood sugar levels, insulin response and how well the pancreas — the organ that controls blood sugar — was working. They also examined pancreatic β-cell (beta cell) function, a key marker of diabetes progression.

"If eating beef were to worsen beta-cell function, that would provide evidence to suggest it might be causing increased diabetes risk," Kevin Maki, the Illinois-based lead researcher, told Fox News Digital. "We did not find evidence of that in our study."

The researchers stressed that this was a short-term study and only looked at unprocessed beef. 

It did not look at fast food or processed meats like bacon or deli slices, which remain more strongly linked to poor health outcomes.

Four pieces of grilled chicken are shown on a wooden cutting board.

Chicken is often seen as healthier than red meat, but a new study found similar short-term effects on blood sugar. (iStock)

The average American consumes about 1.6 ounces of unprocessed red meat per day — roughly half a serving — an intake level that Maki said is appropriate.

"Our recommendation is to follow a healthy dietary pattern that emphasizes whole grains, fruits, vegetables, legumes, seafood and healthy fats," Maki said. "Animal-based proteins — including beef — can fit into that pattern."

Experts not involved in the study said longer-term research and studies that include a more balanced mix of male and female participants are still needed.

"For someone with prediabetes, the takeaway is that eating unprocessed beef as part of an otherwise healthy diet did not worsen short-term diabetes risk factors — but we still need longer-term data before making broad recommendations," Dr. Mia Kazanjian, a Connecticut-based radiologist, told Fox News Digital.

A bald man with bear and glasses checks his blood sugar in kitchen by using phone and patch.

The researchers monitored the blood sugar and insulin response of participants in the study (not pictured). (iStock)

Nutrition research on red meat and diabetes has produced mixed results, Kazanjian noted.

"These randomized controlled trials conflict with observational studies, which do suggest an association between red meat and type 2 diabetes," she added.

"This study is better at showing what happens over a month than what happens over a decade."

Observational studies track eating habits and health outcomes over many years, while randomized controlled trials are designed to isolate the effects of specific foods. 

Elegant close-up of a plated gourmet steak with asparagus and sautéed vegetables in a modern restaurant setting, as someone eats it.

Experts say unprocessed beef can be part of a healthy diet. (iStock)

"This study is better at showing what happens over a month than what happens over a decade," Lakelyn Lumpkin, a Florida-based registered dietitian at Top Nutrition Coaching, told Fox News Digital. 

"Long-term observational research still suggests moderation matters, especially when it comes to red and processed meats."

Observational studies, however, may not fully account for other lifestyle factors, such as smoking or lower overall diet quality, that could contribute to the higher risks observed, Maki noted.

The study was funded by the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, though the authors said the sponsor had no role in data collection, analysis or publication decisions. 

The trial was registered in advance on ClinicalTrials.gov, a public database that helps prevent selective reporting of results.

Deirdre Bardolf is a lifestyle writer with Fox News Digital.

