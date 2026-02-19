Gordon Ramsay slams 'stupid' Ozempic-inspired restaurant menu trend

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As Ozempic and Mounjaro reshape eating habits, some restaurants are adapting — and Gordon Ramsay isn't impressed.

The celebrity chef and star of Fox's "Next Level Chef" said he thinks the new trend of GLP-1-inspired menus at restaurants is "stupid."

"If I ever hear that word again, the 'Mounjaro menu,' I will [expletive] flip my lid," Ramsay told Tasting Table.

"I've never heard anything so embarrassing in all my [expletive] life that chefs are now getting organized with smaller tasting menus to support the weight-loss jab. I've never heard anything so stupid in all my life."

Ramsay said dining out is meant to be "a celebration."

"It's a reconnection. It's a moment of no politics. It's a moment of neutral ground, having fun, catching up and enjoying," Ramsay added.

"To supplement those menus with tasting menus that are Mounjaro kitted out for small portions, I find it embarrassing."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Washington, D.C.-based National Restaurant Association for comment.

Recent research suggests that when GLP-1 users go out to eat, they aren't abandoning restaurants altogether — they're ordering differently.

A January study from Chicago-based research company Circana found that GLP-1 users decreased the average number of items ordered per visit by just 1%, while favoring main dishes over sides.

The research also showed growing demand for vegetables, fruit and nutrient-dense foods.

That's prompted many restaurants and fast-food chains to adapt, offering smaller portions targeting the GLP-1 consumer.

Minnesota-based chef Andrew Zimmern told Fox News Digital last year that restaurants should be offering "more affordable menus with smaller portions of meat or animal protein as the centerpiece of the plate, so that more people can engage in restaurant culture."

Ramsay also railed on some other recent restaurant trends, including smashed avocado.

"Foams … look like your cat's puked up on it."

"Do you have any idea how many ways you can make a delicious avocado?" Ramsay asked Tasting Table.

"I had an avocado soup in Oaxaca a couple of months back, a beautiful chilled avocado soup with queso fresco and finished with a beautiful little pickled habanero, and it was exceptional. But if I still see this word 'smashed avocado,' honestly, it frustrates the hell out of me."

His other pet peeve, Ramsay revealed, is foam.

"Foams are for shaving, right?" he said.

"Foams have a 30-second window. After that, on the plate, they look like your cat's puked up on it."

Fox News Digital reached out to Ramsay's representatives for additional comment.

Fox News Digital's Deirdre Bardolf contributed reporting.