Jet-black café trend sweeps America as experts share health benefits behind the hype

From black sesame ice cream to jet-black lattes and bakery pastries, a once-niche seed has planted itself on menus across the country.

Black sesame has emerged as a standout flavor over the past year. Searches for matcha drinks featuring the ingredient are up 147%, as trendy cafés incorporate it into cream puffs, croissants, Japanese rice cakes, lattes and other specialty beverages, according to Yelp's 2026 Food & Drink Trend Forecast.

While its bold, nutty taste may be driving the craze, the tiny seed's nutritional profile is also drawing attention.

Black sesame comes from the same plant as white sesame seeds, but the darker seeds are typically unhulled, meaning they retain their outer shell.

That may give them a slight nutritional edge, especially in terms of antioxidants, over their lighter counterparts.

"Black sesame is packed with nutrients," said Dr. Scott Cherry, Texas-based chief medical officer and physician at Axiom Medical. It's "high in good fats, high in fiber and loaded with calcium, magnesium and iron — essential nutrients that are known to improve bone health and metabolism."

While social media has dubbed it a "superfood," black sesame is best viewed as a nutrient-dense addition to a balanced diet rather than a miracle ingredient, experts say.

Compared to chia and flax, sesame contains fewer omega-3 fatty acids and less soluble fiber. It stands out, however, for its mineral density, particularly magnesium, Cherry notes.

"Magnesium is an essential mineral on which over 300 enzymatic reactions depend, including the contraction of muscles and the transmission of nerve impulses," he said.

Some research suggests eating sesame may offer modest benefits for heart and metabolic health.

A 2025 review of 521 adults published in Nutrition & Metabolic Insights found that consuming about a tablespoon of sesame products daily for eight weeks led to improvements in certain markers such as blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

Researchers cautioned, however, that those changes may not necessarily translate into major clinical outcomes.

In parts of Asia, meanwhile, black sesame has long been associated with hair and skin health. While it does contain copper — a mineral involved in the production of collagen, elastin and melanin — claims that it can reverse gray hair are mostly anecdotal, experts told The Guardian.

Because sesame is calorie-dense, portion size matters.

"Sesame's calorie-dense nature means that portion size is key, especially for dieters or those with metabolic syndrome," Cherry said.

Sesame is also a recognized food allergen, and the prevalence of sesame allergy has increased in recent years, he added.

Experts say people taking blood pressure medications or blood thinners should consult a health-care provider before significantly increasing their intake, as sesame may have mild blood pressure-lowering effects.

Overall, Cherry emphasized moderation.

"Sesame consumption in moderation and regularly is the most important factor for prevention, rather than consuming large amounts at once," he said.

For most people, sprinkling black sesame over yogurt, oatmeal or salads, enjoying the occasional latte or blending the seeds into sauces can add flavor and a boost of minerals, nutrition experts told Real Simple.

Chewing them thoroughly or grinding them up also ensures more nutritional benefits.