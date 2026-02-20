Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Food-Drink

Jet-black café trend sweeps America as experts share health benefits behind the hype

Nutty seed is included in matcha drinks, jet-black lattes and specialty pastries as searches keep spiking

By Deirdre Bardolf Fox News
close
'Cancer prevention' drink has these properties, says nutritionist Video

'Cancer prevention' drink has these properties, says nutritionist

Michelle Patidar, a Chicago-based health nutrition coach, reveals the health benefits of matcha and how it can help to lower the risk for cancer development.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

From black sesame ice cream to jet-black lattes and bakery pastries, a once-niche seed has planted itself on menus across the country.

Black sesame has emerged as a standout flavor over the past year. Searches for matcha drinks featuring the ingredient are up 147%, as trendy cafés incorporate it into cream puffs, croissants, Japanese rice cakes, lattes and other specialty beverages, according to Yelp's 2026 Food & Drink Trend Forecast.

While its bold, nutty taste may be driving the craze, the tiny seed's nutritional profile is also drawing attention.

YOU MAY BE EATING KALE ALL WRONG AND MISSING OUT ON KEY NUTRIENTS, RESEARCHERS WARN

Black sesame comes from the same plant as white sesame seeds, but the darker seeds are typically unhulled, meaning they retain their outer shell. 

That may give them a slight nutritional edge, especially in terms of antioxidants, over their lighter counterparts.

Two hands pulling apart while mochi ball filled with jet-black mochi balls.

Cafés are featuring black sesame in Japanese mochi (pictured above), cream puffs, croissants and specialty beverages. (iStock)

"Black sesame is packed with nutrients," said Dr. Scott Cherry, Texas-based chief medical officer and physician at Axiom Medical. It's "high in good fats, high in fiber and loaded with calcium, magnesium and iron — essential nutrients that are known to improve bone health and metabolism."

While social media has dubbed it a "superfood," black sesame is best viewed as a nutrient-dense addition to a balanced diet rather than a miracle ingredient, experts say.

'FLUFFY JUICE' IS THE LATEST COCKTAIL CRAZE — AND YOU CAN MAKE IT AT HOME

Compared to chia and flax, sesame contains fewer omega-3 fatty acids and less soluble fiber. It stands out, however, for its mineral density, particularly magnesium, Cherry notes.

Thin homemade cookies topped with white and black sesame seeds and flake salt stacked on wire cooling rack with more cookies in background and mixed sesame seeds in a cup to the side.

Experts say black sesame is rich in healthy fats, fiber, calcium, magnesium and iron. (iStock)

"Magnesium is an essential mineral on which over 300 enzymatic reactions depend, including the contraction of muscles and the transmission of nerve impulses," he said.

Some research suggests eating sesame may offer modest benefits for heart and metabolic health. 

EATING FOR PLEASURE MAY BOOST HEALTH, SAY EXPERTS — HERE ARE 6 FOODS TO TRY

A 2025 review of 521 adults published in Nutrition & Metabolic Insights found that consuming about a tablespoon of sesame products daily for eight weeks led to improvements in certain markers such as blood sugar and cholesterol levels. 

Bowl of gray sesame ice cream in white bowl, garnished with black sesame seeds and mint, with antique spoon alongside on wood table.

Nutrition experts caution that black sesame is best enjoyed as part of a balanced diet, not as a miracle "superfood." (iStock)

Researchers cautioned, however, that those changes may not necessarily translate into major clinical outcomes.

In parts of Asia, meanwhile, black sesame has long been associated with hair and skin health. While it does contain copper — a mineral involved in the production of collagen, elastin and melanin — claims that it can reverse gray hair are mostly anecdotal, experts told The Guardian.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Because sesame is calorie-dense, portion size matters.

"Sesame's calorie-dense nature means that portion size is key, especially for dieters or those with metabolic syndrome," Cherry said.

A variety of colorful, fun mochi donuts including cinnamon sugar, matcha, s’more, strawberry, black sesame flavors and glazed in half dozen box.

A variety of mochi donut flavors, including black sesame and matcha, are shown at Bobadochi in Salem, Oregon. (Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Sesame is also a recognized food allergen, and the prevalence of sesame allergy has increased in recent years, he added. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

Experts say people taking blood pressure medications or blood thinners should consult a health-care provider before significantly increasing their intake, as sesame may have mild blood pressure-lowering effects.

Two wooden bowls of black sesames seen on table alongside sesame oil as person's hand holding wooden spoon scoops some of them.

Grinding or thoroughly chewing black sesame seeds may help maximize their nutritional benefits. (iStock)

Overall, Cherry emphasized moderation.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"Sesame consumption in moderation and regularly is the most important factor for prevention, rather than consuming large amounts at once," he said.

Woman's hands holding healthy smoothie bowl with different fruits in kitchen.

Black sesame can be sprinkled over yogurt, oatmeal and salads for added flavor and minerals. (iStock)

For most people, sprinkling black sesame over yogurt, oatmeal or salads, enjoying the occasional latte or blending the seeds into sauces can add flavor and a boost of minerals, nutrition experts told Real Simple.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Chewing them thoroughly or grinding them up also ensures more nutritional benefits.

Deirdre Bardolf is a lifestyle writer with Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue