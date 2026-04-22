McDonald's rolls out new 'protein' menu badges, and social media users question the numbers

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McDonald's is leaning into the protein craze, adding new labels to over a dozen menu items across its app and kiosks.

The fast-food giant said in a news release Tuesday that it's assigning "protein callouts" on its menu items.

McDonald's describes the callouts as "visual 'badges' that make it quick and easy to spot protein options any time of day."

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Customers can view the badges on McDonald's kiosks and in the McDonald's app, though it appears physical menus will not be changed.

The McDonald's release said the change was rolled out "to make it even easier for fans to find menu options that align with their protein goals.

"Starting April 21, the protein callouts will appear on 17 different McDonald's menu items, spanning breakfast, lunch and dinner favorites.

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"From longtime classics like the Egg McMuffin (17 grams of protein) to fan favorites like the 10-piece Chicken McNuggets (23 grams), the 'badges' are designed to make the ordering experience clearer and simpler for those looking for protein."

Other options include McCrispy Strips (30 grams of protein), Snack Wraps (17 grams), a McDouble (22 grams) and the Filet-O-Fish (16 grams).

In response to the news, some X users raised questions about the protein totals listed on certain menu items.

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"Why doesn't the double [cheeseburger] have double the protein (or close to it)? I know cheese not doubling is a factor, but is that driving the entire 12g difference?" one user asked.

"I have a feeling they forgot the beef," another said. "My favorite sausage biscuit doesn't have a protein callout in the app, when certainly sausage has some protein."

Fox News Digital reached out to McDonald's for comment.

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The move comes as demand for high-protein options continues to surge.

In January, Shake Shack became one of the latest brands to lean into the GLP-1 era, rolling out a "Good Fit" menu aimed at making high-protein, lower-carb ordering easier.

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Bone broth cocktails have entered the mix this year, with bars experimenting with protein-packed, savory drinks.