Should wedding guests tip the bartender? Here’s what etiquette experts say you should do

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

While a night out at a bar or restaurant can call for a standard 15% to 20% gratuity, wedding reception dynamics are entirely different. As you prepare to celebrate the happy couples in your life this summer, Fox News Digital spoke to an etiquette expert to answer one awkward question: Do you need to bring cash to tip the bartender?

According to national catering cost guidelines from wedding planning platform WeddingWire, couples are advised to pre-pay a 15% to 20% gratuity directly to their food and beverage vendors if it isn't already built into their venue contract.

Because of this pre-arranged fee, guests are generally not expected to pay out of pocket.

AMERICANS ARE FED UP WITH TIPPING CULTURE, YET MANY STILL SHELL OUT 20% AT RESTAURANTS

"As a guest at a wedding, or any other formal occasion, it’s bad form to expect your guest to pull out cash or a credit card," Diane Gottsman, an etiquette expert and founder of the Protocol School of Texas in San Antonio, told Fox News Digital

When planning a wedding, hosts generally choose between an open bar, where the hosts cover all alcohol costs, and a cash bar, where guests buy their own drinks.

"When planning a wedding, it’s important to know the difference between an open bar – where guests are served by a bartender and the gratuity has been factored in to the cost of the bartending service," Gottsman siad. "This type of situation is the most traditional and appreciated type," she added.

Conversely, a cash bar is usually a budget-saving measure.

RESTAURANT TIPPING CONFUSION SOLVED: EXPERTS REVEAL WHEN YOU SHOULD GIVE MORE

"A cash bar is generally offered for those couples who are on a budget and offering some food and beverages but cutting costs by not paying for the liquor," Gottsman said.

Some couples compromise with a partial open bar, offering complimentary beer and wine but requiring guests to pay for liquor.

In that specific scenario, the financial responsibility shifts back to the attendee.

"This would require a tip jar since the couple is not paying for gratuity on anything other than beer and wine," Gottsman said.

Gottsman believes a tip jar has no place at an open bar reception, as it forces guests to second-guess the hosts' hospitality.

BARTENDERS SAY ONE COMMON REQUEST COSTS THEM TIPS — AND SOME CUSTOMERS HAVE NO IDEA

"At a wedding, if gratuity is covered, guests feel pressured to tip when there is a tip jar," Gottsman said.

"I do not like a tip jar present at a wedding unless it’s a cash bar."



"It’s in poor taste to put out an additional tip jar."

"It’s in poor taste to put out an additional tip jar, as well as ask guests to pay for their own drinks," she says, adding that when guests are forced to pay, they are treated like a "patron or customer" rather than a guest.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

However, keeping a small amount of cash on hand is still a smart security blanket for peripheral services. Even if the hosts have covered the baseline gratuities, certain situations might warrant a little extra.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"There may be valet service and although gratuity is factored in, for a special service such as leaving your car up front and close, a discreet, additional tip may be given," Gottsman suggested.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

Ultimately, the best way couples can avoid guest confusion is through clear communication. If a cash or partial bar is on the itinerary, industry experts recommend noting it clearly on the wedding website.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s important to let your guests know what to expect so they can come prepared with cash," Gottsman said.

"Generally, valet, coat check and bar set up is part of the wedding experience and no tip is necessary, unless otherwise stated on the wedding website."