Protein boom is threatening to wipe out vegetarian chain as shutdown looms

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A popular vegetarian restaurant chain is warning it could close amid financial uncertainty, as an expert points to shifting demand for meat and dairy.

Clover Food Lab, a Boston-area vegetarian fast-casual chain, recently filed a warning that it may close and lay off 182 workers if it's unable to find a new buyer, according to local outlet WBZ-TV.

"Clover is expected to close on May 29, 2026, unless we secure a buyer for the company by that date," the company's filing said.

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Clover Food Lab told Fox News Digital it filed a WARN notice to comply with Massachusetts law in case a sale is not completed.

"We simply want to comply with all regulations in the case of a change of operations," the company said in a statement.

"We are optimistic that Clover will continue to serve our locally sourced farm-to-table fast food in Clover's next chapter."

The chain began as a food truck at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2008. Eventually, it expanded to multiple locations across Massachusetts serving locally sourced, plant-based food.

The chain filed for bankruptcy in 2023, citing COVID-related financial troubles, before coming back in 2024 with an ambitious plan to expand across the region.

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The developments come as consumers appear to be moving away from the plant-based trends of the 2010s and focusing on high-protein foods, especially meat and dairy.

That shift is reflected in the broader marketplace, where demand for protein-rich foods and beverages continues to grow.

Market research firm IMARC Group recently found that the global dairy-based protein market was valued at about $15 billion in 2024 and projected to reach $22 billion by 2033.

The Trump administration's 2025–2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans also eased earlier restrictions on red meat and full-fat dairy, allowing them as part of a balanced diet in moderation.

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Meat and dairy are regaining ground with consumers, said Adam Yee, a North Carolina-based food scientist and consultant who studies food trends and develops products.

Yee told Fox News Digital that U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) statistics show per capita meat consumption on the rise, and he cited "a lot of factors" behind the shift.

"One is that meat and dairy are perceived as cleaner products with more protein," Yee noted.

Scrutiny over ultra-processed foods is another major factor, he said, as plant-based meat tends to be made with a long list of ingredients.

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Generally, consumers "would rather choose meat and dairy than the alternatives," Yee added, citing both cost and the fact that meat is more satisfying.

"Meat and dairy just have an easier time communicating [their] value and delivering in taste than plant-based products," he said.

He added, "Clover Food Lab is suffering from a general decline in restaurant sales, but the factors that are increasing meat and dairy sales, and decreasing plant-based sales, are definitely crushing them."

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Fox News Digital reached out to the Plant Based Foods Association for comment, but did not immediately receive a reply.