Is protein making you fat? Health experts weigh in on today's food focus

Many Americans are hooked on protein these days, with some 60% of people "actively trying" to increase their intake of protein, according to the Hartman Group, a consumer research firm based in Bellevue, Washington.

From protein shakes and bars to protein pizzas and carnivore diets, Americans seemingly cannot get enough of the macronutrient.

Yet is this too much of a good thing? And could today's obsession with protein-packed food result in added pounds?

Fitness experts and nutritionists weighed in on the issue.

Protein, Garry Lineham of California told Fox News Digital, is "the golden child of muscle growth, strength and performance."

Lineham is co-founder of Human Garage, a wellness company based in the Golden State.

"The carnivore movement has exploded, claiming that plants are unnecessary, while vegans argue the exact opposite, pointing to longevity studies and plant-based champions like Wade Lightheart — who just won Mr. North America on a completely plant-based diet," he said.

Rather than focus on either a carnivore diet or a vegan diet, most people can benefit from a diet that includes both plants and meats, said Lineham.

"The real secret? Flexibility – the ability to shift, adapt and evolve your diet as your body changes," he said.

Protein, Lineham said, "isn't the enemy. Neither is fat. Neither are carbs. The enemy is rigid thinking."

People should instead experiment with their diets – shifting to eating more or less protein – and observe how their body reacts, Lineham said.

"Want to know what works for you? Stop debating and start testing. Your body already has the answer," he said.

‘Extra strain’?

Stephen Sheehan, a Florida-based nutritionist at the website BarBend, told Fox News Digital that eating too much protein can be dangerous.

Too much protein "can put extra strain on the kidneys, lead to digestive issues and, if not balanced with other nutrients, push out important carbs and fats," he said.

Plus, if a person is eating too many calories in general, "extra protein can still be stored as fat," he said.

The average person in the United States eats an adequate amount of protein, Sheehan said – about 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight per day.

"Many people front-load carbs and fats and only get a big protein hit at dinner."

"More isn't always better," he said. "There's a point where extra protein doesn't contribute much beyond meeting needs."

The amount of protein people are eating is not the issue, Sheehan said.

"The real issue is not total protein but the quality and distribution throughout the day," he noted.

"Many people front-load carbs and fats and only get a big protein hit at dinner instead of spacing it out," he said.

A lot of protein-heavy products have added sugar and fat, he said, "which cancels out any metabolic advantage protein might have."

As Lineham did, Sheehan also advocated for a mixed diet of carbs and protein for most people.

"The focus should be on balance — not just cramming in as much protein as possible," he said.