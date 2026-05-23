Longest-running Red Lobster location in America is closing after 56 years

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A Red Lobster restaurant touted as the chain’s oldest continuously operating location will shut after more than half a century.

Red Lobster confirmed to Fox News Digital that its restaurant on North Monroe Street in Tallahassee, FL will be closing. Its last day is May 24.

"This restaurant holds a special place in Red Lobster’s history and has been a meaningful part of the community for decades," Red Lobster said in a statement.

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"As part of the normal course of business, Red Lobster continuously evaluates restaurant performance and lease terms and may, from time to time, choose to close or relocate select restaurants. This decision reflects individual business circumstances specific to this location."

"We hate to see it shut," the acting general manager of the restaurant told Fox News, adding that they employ "a fantastic crew."

Red Lobster said that the company is grateful to the guests and team members who have supported the Tallahassee location over the years.

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Red Lobster closed dozens of locations nationwide before filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May 2024. Many sources have cited the company’s decision to make its famous Endless Shrimp promotion a permanent offering as the reason for the company’s financial troubles.

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The company was also dealing with "the fallout from a 2014 move that sold off ownership of the chain's real estate and saddled the company with lease payments," Fox Business reported.

Red Lobster itself acknowledge the $20 all-you-can-eat deal "creates a lot of chaos operationally," Fox News reported.

RL Investor Holdings LLC acquired Red Lobster in 2024 when it emerged from bankruptcy protection. Damola Adamolekun, former CEO of P.F. Chang’s, became Red Lobster’s new CEO.

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He told the Wall Street Journal earlier this year that the seafood chain’s new owners "inherited a very damaged brand" and would be streamlining operations.

Under Adamolekun’s leadership, Red Lobster introduced a revamped menu, including new dishes such as lobster pappardelle pasta, bacon-wrapped sea scallops, lobster bisque and lemon basil mahi.

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Last month, Endless Shrimp returned to select Red Lobster locations, but Adamolekun made it clear in a statement to Fox13 the promotion would be for a limited time only.