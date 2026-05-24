Popular snack food gets patriotic makeover in time for America's 250th summer festivities

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To celebrate America's 250th birthday, Superpretzel is turning its iconic stadium snack food into a star-shaped offering for the summer festivities — joining a number of other brands that are releasing special-edition products this year.

The pretzels are crafted in the shape of "America's most iconic symbol" and are "patriotic from the freezer to the fork," Superpretzel said in a news release.

"America’s 250th is a celebration people will remember for years to come, and we wanted to create something simple, fun and shareable for families to enjoy together," said Lynwood Mallard, chief marketing officer at J&J Snack Foods.

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The food is made in a place steeped in history, the company noted.

"Each star-shaped pretzel is produced in the Philadelphia area, where the nation's founding began. This regional heritage makes the Star Pretzel more than a seasonal novelty. It is a snack with history baked in, coming straight from the heart of 'Pretzel Country.'"

In addition to being sold at sports and amusement parks, movie theaters and other entertainment venues, Superpretzels can be found in the freezer aisle of most grocery and mass retail stores nationwide.

The company said the snack can be "freezer-to-oven ready in minutes" and recommended preparing it in an air fryer for extra crispness.

The star pretzels will be released on Memorial Day — and will be available until September.

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Several other heritage brands are joining the America 250 celebration with limited-edition, patriotic-themed food and drink offerings, as Fox News Digital previously reported.

Maker's Mark announced that starting June 1, bourbon lovers will be able to buy the Kentucky-made liquor in a bottle featuring its "signature hand-dipped red wax, accented with a white wax dip and a blue rendition of its iconic seal."

A portion of the proceeds from sales of the limited-edition bottles will go toward Farmer Veteran Coalition, which Maker's Mark reported is "a national nonprofit that has helped more than 58,000 U.S. veterans build meaningful careers in agriculture."

Pillsbury announced its contribution to the celebration is a line of Funfetti Stars & Stripes products, including "festive cake mixes and vibrant frostings in patriotic colors."

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The Sparkling Ice company is collaborating with Life Savers candy to release a new red, white and blue variety 12-pack of its zero-sugar sparkling water.

The brand is also partnering with rapper Flavor Flav, "because he has an innate ability to connect old school with a new era," Lisa Holcomb, vice president of Sparkling Ice parent company Talking Rain, said in a release.

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Coca-Cola will look different this summer season, too — the company announced it's rolling out special America 250 packaging and collectible mini-cans designed to celebrate the unique features of all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

Cheerios also said it's releasing a special birthday cake-flavored cereal, set to hit shelves in commemorative red, white and blue boxes.

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Mountain Dew went all-out in honoring the nation's special occasion.

The soda company has rebranded itself "American Dew" — and added stars and stripes to its bottles and cans.

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Oreo got in the spirit of things by unveiling its new Firecracker Pop Oreo cookie, created in partnership with Popsicle.

The red, white and blue crème consists of blue raspberry, lemon and cherry flavors, and is sandwiched between golden Oreos.