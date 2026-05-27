Nearly 40% of Americans admit they've gone on a date just to score a free meal

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Out on a date at a restaurant? The person across the table may be there mainly for the free food.

That's according to a recent survey by JG Wentworth, a financial services company based in Pennsylvania, which found that 39.9% of respondents admitted they have gone on a date on at least one occasion just to get a free meal.

"Just over a quarter (27.5%) say they have never gone on a date just to get a free meal, but they have considered it," the survey stated, while 32.6% said they haven't even considered it.

EATING OUT GETTING MORE EXPENSIVE AS AMERICANS HIT 'MENU PRICE FATIGUE' NATIONWIDE

These results correspond with a recent Wall Street Journal report that said 20-somethings are driving the comeback of the traditional dinner date.

"Love on a Budget: Are Americans too broke to date?" asked 1,538 U.S. adults a range of questions related to "the cost of modern romance."

Among their other key findings, the researchers noted that the average American spends $93 on a first date.

Most modern-day daters (60.1%) also think "spending expectations around dates are higher now than they were in the past."

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So if money concerns have affected your love life — you're far from alone.

"Almost three in 10 people (29.5%) have turned down a date because they couldn't afford it," the survey found, "while 85.7% have turned down a second date because they felt they didn't align financially with the other person."

"If someone asks you to dinner, then the understanding is they're going to pay."

Professional development expert Jan Goss, based in Texas, told Fox News Digital the trend of dating for a free meal is a reflection of a larger shift in human behavior.

"Whether it's a first date, a business meeting or a friendship, relationships are built on trust," Goss said. "And so the moment we show up with this hidden agenda, we damage the foundation before it ever starts."

We live in a culture, said Goss, that "often celebrates getting something for nothing" — and the date-for-food trend may be considered a "life hack."

"There is an economics conversation around it, because times are tough for many and inflation is real," Goss said. "People are struggling. But financial struggle doesn't give us permission to compromise our integrity."

Proper etiquette is that whoever extends an invitation pays, Goss said.

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"That's protocol," Goss said. "If someone asks you to dinner, then the understanding is they're going to pay."

To avoid miscommunication or being taken advantage of, it is perfectly acceptable to clarify things up front and ask your meal companions what the expectations are, Goss said.

If paying for the meal yourself isn't an option, then tell the other person, "It's not in my budget this week," Goss advised.

Another rule of thumb for Goss: Always be able to pay for your meal when you go out to eat. Don't assume the other person will pick up the check.

"I always have the means to pay for myself," Goss said.

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"To take care of your own meal is polite, especially if it's a first date, and you don't really know which way it's going to go," she said.

"First of all, be careful what you order. But then, secondly, when the bill comes, I would politely say, 'I'm more than happy to split this with you.'"

Setting expectations from the beginning is critical, Goss said. When she invites her group of friends out, she lets everyone know they'll be taking care of their own expenses.

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"Show up well, be honest and respect the person across the table," Goss concluded.

"Or stay home. The issue in this whole thing isn't who pays for dinner. It's whether we're treating people as human beings or opportunities."