High-protein foods, alcohol-free drinks top list of health trends

As Americans become increasingly health-conscious, their online grocery orders are showing a shift toward more nutritious food choices.

That's according to Instacart, which recently revealed new dietary trends based on customers' purchase and search data. Using data from 2023 to 2024, the online grocery delivery platform calculated a 39% uptick in searches for "high protein," as well as a 159% surge in searches for "high fiber."

Instacart also said it's seen a 9% increase in purchases of lower-sugar foods and beverages and an 8% spike in low-carb purchases since 2021.

There are other key findings as well.

Kelly Springer, a registered dietitian in Skaneateles, New York, said she's encouraged by the trends.

"When you are doing Instacart, you're more likely to purchase those healthier food items than to be buying spur-of-the-moment-kind-of-foods in the food aisle," she told Fox News Digital.

For its methodology, Instacart calculated the percentage difference in the share of orders that each category appeared in from 2023 to 2024.

For example, the non-alcoholic cocktails category had a 350% increase in its share of orders in 2024 compared to 2023.

"These trends are a reflection of how consumers are embracing more holistic and personalized approaches to health," Alex Orellana, Instacart's trends analyst, told Fox News Digital.

"High-protein products remain popular not just for muscle building but also for boosting metabolism and energy, while fiber-rich foods are gaining momentum with increased awareness of the gut-brain connection."

Orellana said low-carb diets also remain popular as they support stable energy levels and align with broader weight management and wellness goals.

"I think that people are starting to listen about the correlation of digestive health to health in general."

Instacart has unearthed some additional predictions for the future of healthy eating this year.

In its flavorful food forecast for 2025, the company revealed major growth in prebiotic and probiotic beverages, with its order data showing 58% year-over-year growth in these two categories between 2023 and 2024.

"I think that people are starting to listen about the correlation of digestive health to health in general," Springer said.

There's also a growing interest in tinned fish, a once-popular mealtime staple that had fallen out of favor in recent decades.

According to year-over-year growth in the share of orders containing canned mackerel and canned sardines from 2023 to 2024, these two tinned fishes displayed a 74% and 13% growth, respectively.

Springer said it's "awesome" that omega-3s – essential fatty acids that help to reduce inflammation – "are really making headway."

People also can't seem to get enough of enhanced water.

Purchases of electrolyte drink powders between 2023 and 2024 showed a 36% increase, with the share of purchases of coconut water growing by 7% during the same timeframe.

All this data suggests that a health and wellness focus continues to influence Americans as they make their grocery shopping decisions.

"As a dietitian, I couldn't be prouder of Americans," Springer said.

