Fast food goes GLP-1: Shake Shack joins protein craze with new Ozempic-friendly menu

From bunless burgers to cups filled with meat, fast food chains are reshaping their menus as weight-loss drugs and wellness trends change how Americans eat.

Shake Shack is one of the latest brands to lean into the GLP-1 era with a new menu designed to make high-protein, lower-carb ordering easier. The burger chain recently launched its new Good Fit Menu, a lineup of high-protein, gluten-free and vegetarian options and modifications.

"Whether you’re dialing up protein, cutting back, or simply eating with more intention, these options fit seamlessly into a wide range of dietary goals, preferences, and lifestyles," the company said in a news release in December.

The menu, which is now available in Shake Shack locations nationwide and online, features modified versions of some of the chain’s most popular items, including lettuce-wrapped burgers and sandwiches.

"Think high-protein (up to 52g!), gluten-free, vegetarian, and GLP-1–friendly choices, all without the guesswork," the company said.

Menu highlights range from lettuce-wrapped burgers like the Double SmokeShack and Double Avocado Bacon Burger, which deliver up to 52 grams of protein, to a Chicken Shack Lettuce Wrap with 27 grams. Customers can also opt for a gluten-free Double ShackBurger with 47 grams of protein or a vegetarian Double Veggie Shack Lettuce Wrap with 25 grams.

"While the menu is available for a limited time, these options will continue to be available as modifications of our core menu, with this curated menu putting them front and center for easy ordering," a Shake Shack spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

The spokesperson added that many of the items can fit into eating patterns often followed by people using GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic, Wegovy and Zepbound, with an emphasis on higher-protein, more balanced meals that do not compromise on flavor.

Some fans praised the new menu.

"Omg love y'all for this," one woman commented on Shake Shack's Instagram post announcing the additions. "I was just saying, going to miss you all once I start my fit journey."

Others said they would never give up the beloved Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls Shake Shack reportedly uses for its sandwiches, while some questioned whether the new options are truly "healthy" if there is still a double cheeseburger inside.

"Guys, a single Martin's roll isn’t gonna make or break your fitness goals," one person commented.

"It's just a lettuce wrap, which you could get before," someone else noted.

Nonetheless, the dedicated menu reflects a shift across the fast food and fast casual industry, as chains respond to changing consumer habits tied to weight-loss medications and macro-focused eating.

Chipotle recently unveiled its first-ever High Protein Menu, which launched in the U.S. and Canada in December and features entrees and snacks ranging from 15 to 81 grams of protein per item.

The menu includes high-protein bowls, burritos and the chain’s first snack-sized offering, a High Protein Cup filled with 4 ounces of grilled chicken or steak, according to a news release. It also builds on long-standing customer menu hacks and high-protein and high-fiber customizations.

The simple meat side drew similar skepticism online to the reaction to Shake Shack’s announcement, with some reviewers marveling at the brand’s decision to market a warm cup of chicken as a "snack," calling the concept "a little unhinged." Others joked that it resembled "a dog menu item," while some praised it as affordable and tasty without feeling too much like health food.

Other brands, including Starbucks, have also introduced protein-forward menu items in recent months, signaling that GLP-1–influenced offerings are here to stay heading into 2026.