Grapefruit could make your coffee buzz last longer as experts warn of hidden risks

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If you're looking to extend the caffeine buzz from your daily coffee, a taste of grapefruit might do the trick.

Grapefruit contains a chemical that interacts with other substances, which is why doctors caution against pairing it with dozens of medications.

The chemical works by blocking an enzyme in the digestive system that helps break down certain substances, allowing more of the drug to enter the bloodstream. Drug concentrations in the blood can rise too fast and to dangerously high levels, Harvard Medical School reported.

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It's this same chemical in grapefruit that some theorize could slow down the metabolizing process of caffeine and make its energizing effects last longer.

Buddy Brew Coffee, a chain of Florida coffee shops, is testing the theory with its "Buddy Brew Screw."

The menu item features a shot of espresso, a side of grapefruit juice and, to cut the bitterness of both drinks, a small spoonful of salt, Food & Wine reported.

A person would have to consume "a lot" of grapefruit to feel the added high, said Michelle Francl, a professor of chemistry at Bryn Mawr College.

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Even then, results are not guaranteed.

Several studies on the relationship between grapefruit juice and caffeine have been inconclusive, according to Food & Wine.

The ability to clear caffeine also varies from person to person, Francl noted.

Eating vegetables like broccoli, cabbage and Brussels sprouts may speed up the process, she said.

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"Compounds in grapefruit juice can theoretically slow caffeine metabolism, but the actual effect is far from a guaranteed energy boost," Lauren Manaker, a South Carolina-based dietitian nutritionist, told Fox News Digital.

The evidence suggests any extension of your coffee buzz is "likely to be very minor" and will be different for each person, she said.

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"From a practical standpoint, this biochemical interaction is simply not strong enough to make a noticeable difference in your daily energy levels," Manaker said.

"Most importantly," she added, "grapefruit alters the absorption of many common medications, making this a potentially dangerous trend if you take certain prescription drugs, like statins."

While grapefruit juice might not do much to prolong the caffeine buzz, it does offer health benefits of its own.

It's rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, among other things. However, people taking prescription medications should be cautious when consuming grapefruit and grapefruit juice.

Moderate amounts of caffeine can boost mood and energy levels and enhance cognitive and physical performance, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

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It is also effective in headache relief and may lower the risk of disease, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

Side effects of caffeine could include increased heart rate, anxiety and digestive problems, among others.