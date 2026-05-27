Fed up with screaming kids at dinner? More Americans support adults-only dining

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More Americans are warming up to the idea of child-free dining experiences at restaurants — and parents may be leading the charge.

A new survey of 1,000 U.S. adults found that 75% of respondents said restaurants should offer some form of adults-only dining, whether through designated seating areas, late-night restrictions or romantic, child-free settings, according to Lightspeed Commerce.

The strongest support emerged around evening and experience-driven dining. Nearly half of consumers surveyed (49%) supported restricting children during late-evening hours, while 46% favored designated adults-only sections. Another 46% of people said romantic dining environments should be child-free.

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Alcohol-focused venues also ranked high, with 43% of respondents supporting restrictions in those spaces.

Adoniram Sides, Lightspeed's Rhode Island-based senior vice president of hospitality product, said the findings reflect a broader shift in how consumers are thinking about dining out.

"The clearest signal in the data is that adults-only dining is no longer a niche concept tied to luxury or exclusivity," Sides told Fox News Digital. "Hospitality businesses are increasingly creating situational experiences. Whether for late-night meals, romantic settings or rooftop lounges — consumers are willing to pay for atmospheres tailored to specific occasions."

One of the most notable findings, Sides said, was the level of support among parents themselves.

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"What's particularly striking is that parents are even more supportive than non-parents, suggesting this trend is being driven less by frustration with children and more by changing expectations around how people want to socialize and spend their nights out," he said.

Some restaurants have already embraced adults-only policies as part of their brand identity.

At Capo's Restaurant and Speakeasy in Las Vegas, owner Nico Santucci said the venue allowed children during its first decade in business before shifting to an adults-only model.

"In a speakeasy, particularly in Las Vegas, people get pretty loose," Santucci told Fox News Digital. "We'd like folks to be comfortable and to be able to speak freely."

Santucci said the change was driven partly by atmosphere and partly by practical business considerations, especially in a nightlife-oriented setting where guests expect a certain experience.

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"It's like being on a flight and sitting next to a toddler," he said. "I mean, that's a different flight, isn't it? It's a whole different flight."

Still, Santucci said he occasionally makes exceptions for longtime customers with large groups that include teenagers.

"I'm not going to turn that business down," he said.

"Parents should be mindful of noise levels, running around the restaurant or any other behavior that disrupts other guests."

For other restaurant owners, the issue often comes down to balancing the atmosphere with hospitality.

Vicki Parmelee, owner of Jumby Bay Island Grill in Jupiter, Florida, told Fox News Digital her restaurant caters heavily to families, but she understands why some diners request quieter seating arrangements.

"I would definitely accommodate someone if they asked to be seated away from children. No problem," Parmelee said. "I don't have a problem if a high-end restaurant has restrictions regarding kids, just as they can set dress codes according to the clientele they want to attract."

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Parmelee said her restaurant already enforces an adults-only policy at the bar later at night, primarily for safety reasons.

"It's just not appropriate and more for the safety of minors," she said.

Etiquette expert Jacqueline Whitmore, the Florida-based founder of the Protocol School of Palm Beach, said restaurants should focus less on banning children and more on encouraging respectful behavior from all diners.

"Dining out is not only about the meal — it is a social experience that teaches children how to behave in public," Whitmore told Fox News Digital.

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"Parents should be mindful of noise levels, running around the restaurant or any other behavior that disrupts other guests."

Diners seeking a quieter experience can still advocate for themselves politely, Whitmore added.

"My husband and I do not have children, and we will occasionally ask the host or hostess for a 'quiet table,'" she said. "As a customer, you can request any seat, as long as it's available and not reserved. But do it politely."

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Accommodating different types of guests is simply part of the business, Parmelee said.

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"A guest's time and money spent dining out is valuable, and whether you are a couple wanting a quiet dinner out or a parent who wants to include children, I would try to diplomatically accommodate you," she said. "That's what hospitality is all about."