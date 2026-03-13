Bone broth cocktails pop up on bar menus amid today's protein craze

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America's protein obsession may have officially made its way to the bar.

Bone broth — long praised for its protein and collagen content — is now showing up in cocktails at bars across the country, adding a rich umami flavor and a slight protein boost.

"I think bone broth cocktails are riding three trends right now," Jessica Randhawa, the California-based founder and head chef at The Forked Spoon, told Fox News Digital.

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"Homemade bone broth and the resulting tallow skimmed off are very traditional and are hot right now with MAHA," she continued.

"At the same time, there is a rise in savory, umami-forward cocktails that bone broth fits right into. And protein is very hot right now, so anything consumable with a protein label is in for the wellness culture."

Though traditionally used in soups, stews and sauces, bone broth is now appearing in drinks — including a bone broth hot chocolate that went viral on TikTok this winter, according to Food & Wine.

While bone broth has been a staple in some alcoholic beverages for decades, more mixologists are now catching on.

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The Bullshot — a mix of beef broth and vodka — dates back to the 1950s at Detroit's Caucus Club. The restaurant still serves an updated version called the New Bullshot, made with gin and house-made beef consommé.

Brennan's in New Orleans has served its Bloody Bull since 1950, when beef broth was added to a bloody mary. "It isn't necessarily a cold-weather drink, but it's definitely an essential brunch option," beverage manager Braithe Gill told Food & Wine.

More recently, other bars have embraced bone broth in cocktails.

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Bar Virgile in Durham, North Carolina, has experimented with multiple broth-based drinks, including its El Poncho, which blends corn-chip-infused tequila with chicken bone broth, Cointreau, lime juice, avocado and agave.

It’s "kind of a margarita," owner Daniel Sartain told Food & Wine. He said stock works in cocktails like saline, acting as an emulsifier that blends ingredients together.

"If you're looking to increase your protein intake, you're better off sipping a mug of bone broth or eating a protein-rich snack or meal."

Meanwhile, at the Inn at Hancock in Hancock, New Hampshire, bone broth has also found its way onto the cocktail menu.

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"Hydration methods enhanced with nutrients continue to bloom and grow, and bone broth hits on both of these fronts," Molly Horn, chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More, told Fox News Digital. "Add that to the growing trend in savory cocktails — drinks that lean more salty or umami-forward than sweet or sour — and you have a bone broth cocktail."

Horn said bone broth's appeal isn't just nutritional marketing — it also changes a drink's texture.

"Because of the concentrated nature of bone broth, it has a very round, unctuous mouthfeel," she said, noting it acts similarly to egg white, which is often used in drinks like whiskey sours and gin fizzes.

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When it comes to pairing, Horn said vodka is often the first choice, as its neutral profile won't clash with bone broth's savory qualities. She added that lowland blanco tequila can also work well, as its earthy characteristics complement umami flavors.

It can also work with a smoky mezcal and whiskey, which can highlight the roasted notes from a traditional bone broth, Randhawa said.

But experts note that the protein and nutritional benefits are likely limited.

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"Depending on how much you use in a single serving, a bone broth cocktail likely ends up only having 2–4 grams of protein per drink, which isn't enough to make a meaningful dent in a daily protein goal," said Samantha Presicci, a registered dietitian in Texas with FOND Regenerative, a maker of artisan bone broths.

Alcohol negates many of the relative benefits of protein, she added. "If you're looking to increase your protein intake, you're better off sipping a mug of bone broth or eating a protein-rich snack or meal. But if you enjoy the flavor of a bone broth-based cocktail, then sip away."

Studies suggest alcohol can reduce protein synthesis — the body's process of building and repairing tissue — for about 24 hours.

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Bone broth cocktails are unlikely to appear on every bar menu, though they could signal what's next, Randhawa said.

"There may be more coming down the road in this protein-forward, gut health drink space," she said.