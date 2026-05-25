Martha Stewart's 6-ingredient 'best potato salad' recipe divides social media: 'Looks horrible'

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Martha Stewart is dividing social media users with her ultra-simple take on deli-style potato salad.

The lifestyle guru's Instagram account resurfaced an older cooking clip on April 3, showing the lifestyle guru preparing what she called the "best potato salad."

The simple recipe calls for just six ingredients: two vegetables, two dressings and two seasonings.

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It consists of potatoes, one medium white onion, one half-cup of white vinegar and one cup of Hellmann’s mayonnaise.

Stewart also includes one half-teaspoon of salt and one teaspoon of sugar to balance out the flavors.

She began by mixing the onion with the white vinegar, salt and sugar.

"Pour this mixture over the potatoes and just slosh it around," said Stewart.

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"In 10 minutes or so, all the liquid is absorbed back into the potatoes," she added.

"Now you add one cup of Hellmann's mayonnaise to the potato salad, and then start pouring the potatoes back and forth again."

"I guess I’m just too Southern for these potatoes."

In the clip, she gives a bite to her mother Martha Ruszkowski, who described the salad as "very good."

Stewart identified the dish as a "deli-style potato salad."

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"I'm reliving my time in Jersey City," she said.

The recipe divided commenters, with some saying the salad sounded too bland.

"Wait what? I guess I’m just too Southern for these potatoes," one Instagram user wrote.

"Looks horrible," a second commenter said.

Another said, "I have a better recipe than this."

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Other social media users appreciated the simplicity of the recipe.

"I’m going to make this potato salad," a commenter said. "It sounds wonderful."

"This is a great recipe!!! Very good!" another chimed in.

Fox News Digital reached out to Stewart for comment.

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Considered an expert on all things lifestyle, Stewart is no stranger to food-related controversies.

Last summer, she weighed in on the age-old debate over whether ketchup belongs on hot dogs and declared, "I love hot dogs with the works."

Late last year, some social media users jokingly suggested that Stewart should be "put back in jail" for her controversial bagel habit.

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The media personality said she eats bagels open-face, cuts them into smaller portions and tops them with cream cheese.