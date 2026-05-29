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Healthy Foods

Doctors reveal healthiest fast-food meals and the menu items they say to avoid

Protein and fat should be prioritized in fast food choices, medical experts advise

By Teresa Mull Fox News
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Eating healthy food at a fast-food restaurant may be challenging, but it isn't impossible.

A list of the most nutritious fast-food meals available to eat right now appeared recently on the website The Takeout. The items include those lower in calories "or, at the very least, [those that] contain more vitamins and minerals" than other items on the menu.

That's not all that matters for a healthy diet, however, according to Dr. Kristin Struble, a functional medicine pediatrician in Arizona.

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"'Nutritious' is a big overstatement," Struble said of the list.

Taco Bell's Veggie Mexican Pizza with guacamole was No. 1 on the list.

A Taco Bell Mexican pizza sits on a table.

Many bread, bun and tortilla products at fast-food restaurants, such as this tortilla, are highly processed and should be avoided, health experts say. (Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images)

Even so, Struble told Fox News Digital it's not a great choice, in her opinion, because the flour tortilla is processed and made with preservatives that have a tendency to trigger gut inflammation.

"And because it's [vegetarian], you're not really getting tons of protein, and protein is satiating, so you're going to be hungry two hours later," Struble said.

"Chick-fil-A grilled nuggets are a great alternative."

Instead, Struble agreed with Dr. Lauren Powell, who practices in Georgia, that the Chick-fil-A Grilled Nuggets with the Kale Crunch Salad and Fruit Cup are a much better choice.

"Chick-fil-A grilled nuggets are a great alternative," Powell told Fox News Digital. "The kale salad can be OK, but the salad dressing you have to worry about."

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The kale salad dressing contains soybean oil, maple syrup and preservatives, according to Chick-fil-A's website.

Struble also noted that a lot of people don't tolerate kale.

Two In-N-Out burgers are shown on a tray.

Health professionals advise eating a burger without the bun and avoiding other highly processed carbohydrates, such as French fries. (iStock)

"That superfood is not so super for everyone," she said.

Three of the top 10 burgers that made the list were from McDonald's, Five Guys and In-N-Out, all without buns. Assuming the meat isn't overly processed, these could be sensible choices, the doctors said.

"The cheeseburgers are a better choice because you're getting protein and fat and a little bit of lettuce," Struble said.

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The Wendy's baked potato isn't a terrible option either, Powell said, because "then at least you know what you're eating."

Powell advised people to look for salads when dining out and to be mindful of the dressings' ingredients. She keeps olive oil in her office to dress salads and adds sea salt and black pepper, she said. 

A woman eats a Chipotle salad with a fork.

Chipotle offers salads and protein-centric menu items that have fiber and healthy fats. (Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"It's not the most exciting thing, but it gets the job done," Powell said.

Chipotle is one of the best fast-food options when it comes to prioritizing macronutrients, namely protein and fat, Struble said.

"You can choose the high-protein options, and there is fiber with the beans — black beans in particular," Struble said.

"Avoid the highly processed carbs with the tortillas and the chips and the white rice."

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The salsa and vegetables at Chipotle also offer vitamins and micronutrients, Struble said. The guacamole is a good source of fiber and healthy fats, she added.

For summer travelers seeking healthy food on the road, Powell recommended stopping at grocery stores instead of fast-food restaurants. There's also the added benefit of getting some exercise you wouldn't get by going through a drive-thru, she said.

Struble encouraged people to avoid the "chemically laden, addictive, yummy products" common at fast-food chains and gas stations, "even if it says gluten-free." 

Many so-called healthy food products, she said, are misleading.

A man chooses snacks at a gas station.

Nuts are generally a quick and healthy food that can be found at convenience stores, according to health experts. (Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

"Even the protein shakes are not great, because they're packed with sugar and highly processed," Struble said.

Pack food ahead of time when you can, the doctors advised. 

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When you do eat fast food, remind yourself it's a one-time thing done out of necessity and not part of a routine, Powell said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Chick-fil-A, Chipotle and Taco Bell for comment.

Teresa Mull is a freelance writer with the Lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

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