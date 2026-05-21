Internet piles on angry Domino's customers demanding refund after eating entire meal

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A viral video shows a Domino's employee keeping her cool while being confronted by an angry group of customers demanding a refund.

The video, recorded by one of the customers, shows the group upset that the employee refused to issue a refund because the guests did not bring the pizza box back to the store.

The employee offered store credit, which was not well-received by the customers.

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"You could really just refund me," one of the customers said in the video. "You can really refund me because all the food was dry and nasty."

"I'm trying to offer you a credit," the employee said calmly.

"We don't live over here," a woman in the group responded. "We live an hour-and-a-half from here."

"You gotta give back the product for me to give you a refund," the employee said.

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A customer shot back, "But that's something you should have said over the phone."

The Domino's employee said it was a misunderstanding and reassured the customer that it wasn't her fault, but noted that bringing back the product is a requirement for refunds.

Still, the customers insisted she was disrespecting them.

"You [were] really rude," one of them said.

The employee blew a kiss and said, "Have a good night" — which left the customers incredulous.

"I can't imagine asking for a refund for what I already ate!"

"Did she just blow a kiss?" one person said off-camera.

The video went viral on X, with an overwhelming majority of commenters sympathizing with the Domino's employee.

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"Isn't it common sense to bring the item if you expect a refund?" the poster of the video asked.

"Good Lord! I don't even like sending food back at the restaurant if they got my order wrong," another X user wrote. "I can't imagine asking for a refund for what I already ate!"

A third user said, "Refund policies vary, but generally some proof or return is expected."

Other users commended the worker for keeping her cool during the heated dispute.

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"That's ludicrous. That employee is better than me," a commenter wrote.

Another said, "Wow! Give that woman a raise and promote her! Well done, young lady."

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Fox News Digital reached out to Domino's for comment.