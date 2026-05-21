Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Restaurants

Internet piles on angry Domino's customers demanding refund after eating entire meal

Video went viral on social media, with commenters overwhelmingly siding with composed Domino's worker

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
close
Mom of 4 says airport security, flight attendant praised family's 'genius' travel food hack Video

Mom of 4 says airport security, flight attendant praised family's 'genius' travel food hack

Ali Van De Graaff, a travel blogger from Oregon, explains that limited food options at her small regional airport led her husband to arrange curbside pizza delivery, allowing the family to bring fresh slices back through security and then onboard.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A viral video shows a Domino's employee keeping her cool while being confronted by an angry group of customers demanding a refund.

The video, recorded by one of the customers, shows the group upset that the employee refused to issue a refund because the guests did not bring the pizza box back to the store.

The employee offered store credit, which was not well-received by the customers.

GROCERY STORE DRIVER SENSED 'SOMETHING WAS WRONG,' WHAT HE DID NEXT EARNED HIM 'HERO' STATUS

"You could really just refund me," one of the customers said in the video. "You can really refund me because all the food was dry and nasty."

"I'm trying to offer you a credit," the employee said calmly.

Male employee picking up Domino's boxes

Viral footage captured a Domino's worker (not pictured) offering store credit as upset customers continued pressing for a cash refund. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"We don't live over here," a woman in the group responded. "We live an hour-and-a-half from here."

"You gotta give back the product for me to give you a refund," the employee said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

A customer shot back, "But that's something you should have said over the phone."

The Domino's employee said it was a misunderstanding and reassured the customer that it wasn't her fault, but noted that bringing back the product is a requirement for refunds.

Employee slicing Domino's pizza

Customers in the video said they lived more than an hour away and could not return the pizza box for a refund. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Still, the customers insisted she was disrespecting them.

"You [were] really rude," one of them said.

The employee blew a kiss and said, "Have a good night" — which left the customers incredulous.

"I can't imagine asking for a refund for what I already ate!"

"Did she just blow a kiss?" one person said off-camera.

The video went viral on X, with an overwhelming majority of commenters sympathizing with the Domino's employee.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

"Isn't it common sense to bring the item if you expect a refund?" the poster of the video asked.

"Good Lord! I don't even like sending food back at the restaurant if they got my order wrong," another X user wrote. "I can't imagine asking for a refund for what I already ate!"

A third user said, "Refund policies vary, but generally some proof or return is expected."

Female Domino's employee taking pizza out of oven

A Domino's employee (not pictured) calmly explained company refund requirements while customers continued arguing inside the restaurant. (Nic Antaya/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Other users commended the worker for keeping her cool during the heated dispute.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"That's ludicrous. That employee is better than me," a commenter wrote.

A female Domino's employee looking at a screen

Commenters online overwhelmingly sided with the Domino's employee (not pictured) after footage of the heated interaction spread on X. (Craig Warga/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Another said, "Wow! Give that woman a raise and promote her! Well done, young lady."

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Fox News Digital reached out to Domino's for comment.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue