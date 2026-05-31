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Fast Food

The KFC menu item Colonel Sanders hated became one of the chain’s biggest staples

Sanders compared the chain's gravy to 'wallpaper paste' in a 1978 interview after selling KFC to investors

By Kelly McGreal Fox News
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Colonel Harland Sanders may have built Kentucky Fried Chicken into a fast-food empire, but there was one popular menu item he reportedly couldn't stand.

After selling what is now known simply as KFC to a group of investors in 1964, Sanders remained the company's public face and spokesman and often voiced concerns about changes to the restaurant's food, according to food publication The Takeout.

One of his biggest complaints was the chain's gravy.

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In a 1978 interview with the Courier-Journal in Louisville, Kentucky, Sanders offered a harsh assessment of the side dish.

"My God, that gravy is horrible," Sanders said, according to court records available through legal technology company Justia.

Colonel Harland David Sanders cooking fried chicken in a kitchen.

Colonel Sanders reportedly disliked a popular KFC menu item and often criticized changes made after he sold the company. (Bob Grannis/Getty Images)

Sanders went on to compare the gravy to "wallpaper paste," claiming it lacked the quality of the recipe he originally served at KFC.

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"They buy tap water for 15 to 20 cents [per] 1,000 gallons, and then they mix it with flour and starch and end up with pure wallpaper paste," Sanders said.

The KFC founder also reportedly said, "There’s no nutrition in it, and they ought not to be allowed to sell it."

Promotional atmosphere inside a KFC restaurant in Orangeburg, South Carolina

Sanders said the gravy was so poor it resembled wallpaper paste and no longer matched the quality of KFC’s original recipe. (Moses Robinson/Getty Images for KFC)

His criticism of the gravy reportedly became so controversial that a KFC franchise in Bowling Green, Kentucky, filed a lawsuit against Sanders and the newspaper that published the interview.

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The lawsuit was dismissed, and the Kentucky Supreme Court later affirmed the dismissal, ruling that Sanders' remarks were directed at KFC generally and did not identify the Bowling Green franchise.

Despite Sanders' criticism, the gravy continues to have a loyal following decades later.

KFC fast food restaurant with outdoor seating and drive thru in Barreiro, Portugal

Despite Sanders’ complaints, KFC’s gravy has remained a fan favorite for decades. (iStock)

On Reddit, some KFC fans defended the side dish while others agreed with Sanders' assessment.

"It's great for fast food, and a comfort food for so many," one user wrote.

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Another commenter claimed the gravy served during Sanders' era differed from today's version, alleging the original recipe included chicken cracklings, seasoned breading, milk and cream.

Several users also discussed homemade versions of the gravy, sharing recipes and tips for recreating it in their own kitchens.

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Fox News Digital reached out to KFC for comment.

Kelly McGreal is a production assistant with the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

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