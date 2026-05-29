Woman wins free Wendy's burgers for a year after bizarre costume contest victory

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An Ohio woman scored a year's worth of free Dave's Single burgers after taking first place in a Wendy's mascot look-alike contest held on World Redhead Day.

Nearly 20 contestants took to the stage at New York City's Seaport Square (a nod to Wendy's square burger patties) to compete.

Over three rounds, contestants modeled their best Wendy's looks. They then read aloud social media posts written in the brand's signature, playful style.

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The finalists performed their own original Wendy's commercials.

One of the contest judges was Wendy Thomas — daughter of founder Dave Thomas and the real-life inspiration for the brand.

The winner, whose first name is Jennifer (last name not provided), is "a fellow Ohio native whose roots run deep with red hair and home state pride," Wendy's said in a news release.

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Held between World Redhead Day (May 26) and National Burger Day (May 28), the event was designed to celebrate the qualities Wendy's says make both redheads and its brand distinctive, according to the Ohio-based fast-food chain.

Everyone was invited to showcase their best version of Wendy, "from natural red hues and pigtails to wigs, freckles and the iconic blue and white collared dress."

Redheads make up just 4% of the U.S. population, according to the World Population Review website.

The look-alike contest reflected Wendy's branding philosophy of "being unforgettable instead of blending in," the company said.

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"The look-alike contest brings that idea to life in a way that is social, visual and fun — a live celebration of the people, personality and spirit that make redheads, and Wendy's, impossible to forget."

Dave's Single is a quarter-pound of fresh beef topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, ketchup and mayo, according to the Wendy's website.

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Wendy's was founded in 1969.

Chicago-based food service research firm Technomic listed it as the fifth-highest-grossing restaurant chain in the U.S. in its 2025 rankings, based on 2024 earnings — behind McDonald's, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A and Taco Bell.

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Fox News Digital reached out to Wendy's for comment.