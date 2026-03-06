Forget protein and fiber — here's the nutrient you may be lacking and how to get more

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

First, it was protein.

Now, fiber is having a well-deserved moment as America's most sought-after nutrient.

But there may be another essential nutrient that is being quietly overlooked: omega-3 fatty acids.

"We're sticking with fiber right now, but there will be a year of the omegas," Steph Grasso, a Virginia-based registered dietitian and author of "Crave, Cook, Nourish," told Fox News Digital.

"Most Americans are not actually meeting their omega-3 intake."

The problem is global, research suggests.

About 76% of people worldwide fall short of recommended intakes of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), which are the long-chain omega-3 fatty acids found primarily in fatty fish, according to a study published in Nutrition Research Reviews in November.

The most common recommendation for healthy adults is about 250 milligrams per day of combined EPA and DHA — and higher amounts are advised during pregnancy.

Low intake of these fatty acids from seafood has been identified as a leading dietary risk factor for death and disability. Omega-3s also play a role throughout lifespan. Research has linked adequate intake to cardiovascular health, lower triglyceride levels, reductions in blood pressure, and support for brain and visual development.

THESE FISH ARE THE BEST AND WORST FOR YOUR HEALTH, SAY EXPERTS

The effects of omega-3s are especially clear when it comes to heart health, according to Dr. Brett Sealove, chair of cardiology at Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

"Studies show the omega-3 fatty acids in fish oil, specifically EPA and DHA, can modestly lower blood pressure," Sealove told Fox News Digital.

"It's best to think of food as the foundation of your health."

Higher doses, typically through prescription-strength fish oil, are often used to reduce triglycerides, he noted.

But whole foods should be the primary source — with supplements viewed as a secondary option, Sealove said.

YOUR FRIDAY FISH FRY JUST GOT MORE EXPENSIVE AS LENT BEGINS AMID SEAFOOD SPIKES

"It's best to think of food as the foundation of your health," he advised.

"The most reliable and beneficial way to get your omega-3s for blood pressure and heart health is by eating fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, herring or sardines at least twice a week."

The American Heart Association also recommends eating two servings of fish — especially fatty — per week.

Grasso has a simple trick to kick-start that healthy habit.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

She swears by what she calls "Salmon Mondays," a weekly routine that guarantees at least one of those servings of fatty fish.

"I do salmon every single Monday," she said. "Knowing I have salmon every Monday helps with decision fatigue."

Her method is uncomplicated: Preheat the oven to 450 degrees, bake salmon for about 13 minutes, add a side of broccoli and dinner is done.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

Beyond omega-3s, salmon also delivers high-quality protein, vitamin D and selenium — nutrients that work together in a way that cardiologists say supplements alone cannot replicate.

Plus, over-the-counter fish oil supplements are not tightly regulated like prescription medications, experts warn — and high doses can carry potential risks, including bleeding concerns or, in some studies, a possible increased risk of atrial fibrillation.

More fatty fish isn't necessarily a cure-all either, Grasso noted.

"When somebody hears 'superfood,' they might think that will solve all their health problems, but too much of one thing is never good," she said.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

In "Crave, Cook, Nourish," which was published in February, Grasso emphasizes protein, fiber and balanced yet "crave-worthy" meals.

She promotes simple, practical strategies for healthy eating, including a streamlined grocery list formula, prepping fruits and vegetables as soon as you get home to encourage eating them and incorporating affordable staples like beans to help boost fiber intake.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's all about diversity and having a little bit of everything — that is truly the key to longevity and health," she said.