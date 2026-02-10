Doctor shares 3 simple changes to stay healthy and independent as you age

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Living longer isn’t just about making it to 100 anymore, experts say — it's about feeling your best once you get there.

Dr. Mary Claire Haver, a certified menopause specialist and founder of The 'Pause Life, said it's possible to optimize health for a longer life with simple lifestyle changes.

"Hormone therapy can be a tool in the toolkit, but we can't ignore nutrition, strength training and getting adequate sleep," she told Fox News Digital. "Focusing on those core pillars of health will provide the whole package so she can age well."

The expert, who is also an associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Texas Medical Branch, dove into the following three adjustments to improve energy, weight and overall well-being.

No. 1: Prioritize sleep

Sleep is Haver’s top priority for improving well-being and energy. "If you're not sleeping, everything else tends to fall apart," she said.

The health expert recommends sleeping in a cool, dark room, and using an eye mask or blackout curtains if necessary.

It's also best to stop using phones and other electronics before bed, including the TV. "Your bed should be for intimacy and for sleeping — that's it," Haver said.

Sleep is a "core pillar of health," she noted, as research has shown that inconsistent rest can exacerbate certain neurological conditions like dementia.

"We cycle in and out of different sleep stages, so we have REM sleep where we're dreaming [and] we have deep sleep," Haver said. "Deep sleep is when your brain, it's like a washing machine … It's washing out all those negative proteins."

"So, if you're not hitting that deep sleep, you're missing that opportunity for your brain to reset — and that is where we see the increasing risk of dementia."

No. 2: Eat a nutritious diet

Following a nutritious diet is another essential component of good health — in particular, Haver's "top tip" is to add fiber to a balanced diet.

"Most women get 10 to 12 grams per day," she said. "You need 25 plus, 35 plus [grams] for heart health."

"Fibermaxxing" has become a popular nutrition trend, which encourages the addition of more fiber into a daily diet.

Nutrition experts agree this approach can boost gastrointestinal and heart health, while helping with weight management and the prevention of diabetes and certain cancers. More fiber can also help people feel fuller throughout the day, while minimizing cravings.

Experts recommend introducing fiber slowly, as for some people, adding too much right away can cause cramping, bloating and constipation.

No. 3. Incorporate regular movement

Moving your body throughout the day and getting intentional exercise is key to living longer and staying healthy, per various research and experts.

While walking is a great way to boost wellness and help with weight loss, Haver noted that it may not be enough for some individuals with certain conditions.

"A lot of women, most of my patients, are walking," she said. "I love walking, but you really need to protect your bones and muscles, and strength training is the quickest and easiest way to do that."

Haver encourages women to hit the gym and lift heavy weights, as it’s "actually going to serve you as you age."

The independence gap

Although lifespan has been increasing, Haver noted that women tend to struggle more as they age.

"Women by and large are having a rougher go in that last decade and losing their independence," she told Fox News Digital.

The doctor, who currently only sees menopausal patients, shared that "not one woman" has come into her office saying she wants to live to be 120 years old.

As many women have witnessed their mothers and aunts lose their own independence with age, Haver said her patients' priorities have shifted from "help me live longer" to "keep me out of a nursing home."

Women are being diagnosed more often with conditions that hinder their ability to care for themselves at home. The two most common drivers of that, Haver said, are dementia and frailty.

"Loss of muscle mass leads to such weakness that you can't do your activities of daily living, [and] loss of cognitive ability [means] you cannot take care of yourself," she mentioned.

"What's the point of living to 120 if you are in a bed and can't take care of yourself?"

"That's what is driving women to make these changes — not to look a certain way or weigh a certain weight," Haver said. "They care about staying as healthy and independent as long as possible … I mean, what's the point of living to 120 if you are in a bed and can't take care of yourself?"

The expert reiterated the importance of stimulating the brain for longevity, perhaps by reading a book, learning a new skill or playing a challenging game rather than watching TV or scrolling on a phone.

"Do something fun with your time when your brain is constantly being interactive," she suggested. "Also, don't isolate yourself. So often, we see the older generation tend to become more isolated."

"Be active in your community. Join a cooking class. Do something that is going to foster your relationships, so that you have a higher chance of being happier, healthier and more active as you age."