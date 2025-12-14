Nutrient deficiency linked to heart disease risk for millions, new study warns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

More than three-quarters of the global population is falling short on omega-3 intake, a nutrient gap that may increase the risk of heart disease, cognitive decline, inflammation and vision problems.

That's according to an analysis published in Nutrition Research Reviews, in which researchers from the University of East Anglia, the University of Southampton and Holland & Barrett analyzed omega-3 intake patterns across multiple countries and age groups.

The review found that 76% of people worldwide are not meeting the recommended levels of two omega-3 fats that are essential for heart health: eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA).

The analysis considered recommendations from global health authorities and assessed how closely populations follow them.

Most adults should aim for at least 250 milligrams of EPA and DHA per day, though actual intake is far lower in many regions, according to the researchers.

To explore the health implications of low omega-3 intake, Fox News Digital spoke with Michelle Routhenstein, a New York–based preventive cardiology dietitian at Entirely Nourished.

Low omega-3 levels can have a noticeable impact on heart health, cognitive function and inflammation throughout the body, the expert confirmed.

Low intake can also increase the risk of heart attacks and sudden cardiac death, she added. It’s also associated with higher triglycerides, irregular heart rhythms and plaque in the arteries.

Inadequate omega-3 levels have also been linked to changes in brain function, including faster cognitive decline, a higher risk of Alzheimer’s disease and increased rates of depression.

Routhenstein noted that low levels may also worsen inflammation in autoimmune conditions such as psoriasis, and can negatively affect eye health, since omega-3s play a key structural role in the retina.

To improve omega-3 levels, the expert said it's important to understand how much is needed and where to get it.

"The richest dietary sources of EPA and DHA are oily fish, such as salmon, mackerel, sardines, herring, trout and anchovies," Routhenstein told Fox News Digital.

Many people benefit from eating oily fish more frequently, often three to four times per week, Routhenstein noted. For individuals who do not eat fish regularly, supplements can help raise EPA and DHA to healthier levels.

For those taking omega-3 supplements, dosing should be based on lab results, medications, omega-3 levels and overall medical history, according to Routhenstein. Moderate, quality-controlled supplements are generally considered safe for most people.

There is also some evidence supporting prescription-strength omega-3 products.

"High-dose EPA, such as 4 grams per day of icosapent ethyl, has been shown to reduce major cardiovascular events in certain high-risk populations, while similar doses of mixed EPA/DHA have not consistently shown the same benefit," Routhenstein said.

Testing omega-3 levels can also help determine whether intake is adequate. The omega-3 index, a blood test that measures EPA and DHA in red blood cells, is considered one of the most reliable ways to assess status.

"Levels around 8% are associated with lower cardiovascular risk, while levels below approximately 4% are considered low," Routhenstein said.

Understanding baseline levels can help guide more personalized decisions about diet and supplementation.

Those who are unsure about their omega-3 status or whether supplementation is appropriate should speak with a healthcare provider to determine the best approach.