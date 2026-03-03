Expand / Collapse search
Fast Food

McDonald's CEO roasted after his tiny first bite of new Big Arch burger goes viral

Social media users teased executive for his small bite and for calling the food a 'product' in viral video

Andrea Margolis
Content creator throws wild birthday bash pairing McDonald's with caviar Video

Content creator throws wild birthday bash pairing McDonald's with caviar

McDonald's McNugget Caviar kit has a "balanced" taste with salty, crispy and creamy flavors, according to content creator Samiya Jakubowicz, who tested the combination.

The CEO of McDonald's posted his review of the chain's new Big Arch burger — but social media ended up taking a bite out of him instead.

The fast-food giant rolled out the Big Arch burger Tuesday, noting it's available for a limited time. The McDonald's website describes the burger as having two quarter-pound patties, three slices of cheddar cheese, lettuce and pickles — plus crispy and slivered onions.

What truly makes the burger stand out, McDonald's says, is its sauce — which is "tangy [and] creamy, with the perfect balance of mustard, pickle and sweet tomato flavors."

It's "all served on a toasted sesame and poppy seed bun, making each and every big bite equal parts juicy, melty and saucy," the website adds.

CEO Chris Kempczinski posted his video review on Instagram Feb. 3 — and appeared eager to spotlight what he called the chain's "delicious product." 

Split image of Big Arch ad, CEO smiling

McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski, seen at right, shared a video review of the chain's new limited-time Big Arch burger, drawing millions of views and plenty of social media commentary. (Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images; Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"Holy cow! God, that is a big burger," Kempczinski said in the video, which garnered over 4.5 million views.

Though he appeared excited, he took a notably small bite of the burger before declaring, "That is so good."

"It's distinctively McDonald's," he said. 

"Only McDonald's could do this type of burger, but it also is unlike anything else on our menu. It's a delicious product."

Kempczinski's video was lightly roasted in the Instagram comments section.

A Big Arch burger is shown outside of a McDonald's.

The Big Arch burger is the newest limited-time menu item at McDonald's. (Peter Burke/Fox News Digital)

"He acts like he's never seen a burger before," one person observed. "Impressed by sesame seeds."

"That was the smallest first bite I've ever seen," another person jeered.

A third user joked that Kempczinski — who was wearing a sweater vest in the clip — has an aura that "screams kale salad."

A handful of users also teased the CEO for referring to the burger as a "product."

People walking past Big Arch ad

The Big Arch burger debuted Tuesday as a limited-time offering, highlighted by what McDonald's describes as a tangy, creamy signature sauce. (Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

"That's a nice-looking product. I'll take two units, please," a commenter jested.

Another top comment read, "It scares me when you call food 'product.'"

Fox News Digital reached out to McDonald's for comment.

The viral moment follows another headline-making move from the chain earlier this year.

In February, the chain offered free McNugget Caviar kits featuring premium sturgeon caviar and crème fraîche — but ran out before many fans could get a taste.

Teens eating McDonald's

The chain's latest burger rollout highlights its ongoing push to keep longtime customers engaged with new flavors. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

At the time, McDonald's told Fox News Digital the kits sold out "very quickly, leading some to experience site disruptions."

"We look forward to bringing more ways for fans to enjoy our limited-time drops in the future," a spokesperson said.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

