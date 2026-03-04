1 in 5 Americans admit to sneaking in own sauces as hot restaurant trend goes viral

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Americans are getting saucy — and restaurants are taking notice of customers' latest condiment cravings, according to recent food industry reports.

The trend taps into a deep love of dipping. Half of Americans say they always or often add condiments to their food — while 90% are open to trying new sauces and spreads, recent consumer surveys reveal.

Many Americans are even bringing their own sauces into restaurants.

One in five say they sometimes carry sauces from home when they go out — most commonly ketchup, hot sauce or mayonnaise — according to a February YouGov survey. At home, 93% of people say they have at least one condiment on hand, while more than a quarter keep more than 10 stocked at a time.

Signature sauces are helping drive a 132% year-over-year increase in demand for elevated food experiences in the U.S., according to Griffith Foods' 2026 Food & Flavor Outlook. The report found that 90% of consumers are open to trying new condiments, as interest in bold, "maximalist" flavors continues to rise, including sweet, umami and smoky profiles.

"Sauces are often the easiest way for people to explore new tastes without feeling like they're stepping too far outside their comfort zone," Eleni Louca, head chef of Hello Haloumi, a bakery café in New York City, told Fox News Digital.

"People today want to interact with their food more and play with flavor instead of eating something just one way."

Louca added, "In my opinion, condiments are one of the most underrated parts of food. A good sauce can completely change a dish."

Peanut butter, honey and salsa top the list of Americans' most-loved condiments, new research has found, with barbecue sauce, chocolate sauce, ketchup, maple syrup, jam or jelly, ranch dressing and mayonnaise also ranking among the favorites.

Among the least liked are fish sauce, hot sauce and relish. Steak sauce and Thousand Island dressing garnered the most neutral feelings.

These offerings especially appeal to younger consumers seeking "adventure in flavors," while giving operators built-in opportunities for social media-friendly presentations and upselling. That's according to the 2026 Hospitality Trends Report from af&co., a San Francisco-based hospitality marketing and public relations agency, and Carbonate, a hospitality-focused creative agency in Ohio.

Restaurants are also embracing flight-style formats beyond sauces, serving multiple variations of the same dish or drink, from pasta and martini flights to cinnamon roll trios, to meet diners' appetites for variety and customization, the report found.

"Flights tap into a very real shift in diner behavior — people want discovery without commitment," Candace MacDonald, Cincinnati-based co-founder of Carbonate, told Fox News Digital. "A sauce flight delivers that perfectly."

In the South, where Duke's Mayo has a devoted following and barbecue sauce debates are common, the focus on condiments is not surprising. Restaurants from Nashville to South Carolina and Texas are leaning into the trend, Southern Living recently reported.

At Sho Pizza Bar in Nashville, diners can pair pies with a trio of dips, including miso ranch and Calabrian chili honey, according to the outlet.

In Greenville, South Carolina, Keipi's Georgian fries come with a house-made condiment flight featuring exotic sauces such as adjika and satsebeli.

And at Spare Birdie Public House in Texas, guests can choose a three-dip sampler ranging from guacamole to queso and hummus.

Thanks to social media and global travel trends, Americans are becoming more adventurous about trying new flavors, said Sanwar Mal Khokhar, a mixologist and bar manager at Sanjh, a high-end Indian restaurant in Texas.

In Indian cuisine, sauces and chutneys are an essential part of the meal, especially with appetizers, Khokar told Fox News Digital.

"Mango chutney, tamarind sauce, mint-coriander chutney and yogurt-based sauces are all designed to balance spice, acidity, sweetness and freshness," he said. "Each creates a different flavor experience."

He added, "In many ways, what American restaurants call condiment flights has existed in Indian food culture for generations."

They also add a creative touch and some variety without complicating things in the kitchen, Khokar pointed out.

"From a business perspective, sauces are very smart," Louca agreed.

"They don't cost much to produce, but they add personality to a dish and make it more memorable."

The appeal of condiment flights is not limited to restaurants.

The concept is easy to recreate at home and is perfect for game day, brunch or a cookout or a cookout, with pairings such as waffles with multiple syrups, chicken wings served with a trio of sauces, or soft pretzels with everything from beer cheese to French onion dip, according to Southern Living.