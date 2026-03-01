Expand / Collapse search
Food

Common nut emerges as standout for lowering 'bad' cholesterol in 25-year review

People who ate pecans regularly showed improvements in total cholesterol levels

By Kelly McGreal Fox News
Published | Updated
A simple handful of pecans each day could deliver heart-health benefits, a new study found.

The research, done by the Illinois Institute of Technology and published in the journal Nutrients, analyzed more than 20 years of studies exploring how pecans affect heart and metabolic health. The study was a review of existing research, not a new clinical trial, and examined 52 studies conducted between 2000 and 2025, including trials involving human participants.

The most consistent findings related to cholesterol. 

People who regularly ate pecans showed improvements in total cholesterol and LDL, often referred to as "bad" cholesterol, compared to those who did not include nuts in their diets. Some studies also reported healthier triglyceride levels.

Pecans are rich in monounsaturated fats, fiber and antioxidants, which are nutrients commonly associated with improved cardiovascular health, the researchers noted.

Person chopping pecans on a wooden cutting board while preparing baking ingredients in a home kitchen.

People who regularly eat pecans may have lower total cholesterol, with some studies also noting improved triglyceride levels. (iStock)

These nutrients may help improve how the body processes fats and reduce oxidative stress, a factor linked to heart disease, though researchers noted the evidence shows association rather than direct causation.

The review also found that people who include pecans in their diet tend to score higher on measures of overall diet quality, suggesting they may be replacing less nutritious snack options.

In many cases, pecans replace more processed snack foods, rather than act as an addition to existing calorie intake.

Pecans are often underestimated, said Whitney Stuart, a dietitian and diabetes educator based in Texas. 

Person holding a glass bowl of mixed nuts and dried fruit, picking up a walnut piece as a healthy snack.

Pecans may support better fat metabolism and help lower oxidative stress, which is associated with heart disease. (iStock)

"They are a nutritional powerhouse, packed with monounsaturated fats," she told Fox News Digital. "They don't just taste good. They actively work to improve your lipid profile."

Stuart recommended eating about one ounce per day, or roughly 15 to 20 pecan halves; she suggested choosing raw or dry-roasted varieties without added sugar or salt. 

She also encouraged a "satiety strategy," meaning pairing pecans with protein or fiber-rich foods to stay fuller longer.

Person eating a fresh walnut and mixed greens salad with cherry tomatoes on a white plate.

A dietitian recommends pairing pecans with protein or fiber-rich foods to help you stay full longer. (iStock)

Rather than eating them alone, Stuart suggested using pecans as part of a balanced meal. 

Adding them to oatmeal or Greek yogurt, tossing them into salads instead of croutons or using crushed pecans as a coating for baked salmon or chicken can increase fullness and improve overall nutrient intake.

Pecans contain natural oils that can spoil over time, so she recommended storing them in the refrigerator or freezer to preserve freshness.

Some people may have sensitivities to pecans or may have other reasons for avoiding them. Consumers should always check with their medical providers first before making any significant changes to their diets. 

Pecans contain natural oils that can spoil over time. 

The new study also had several limitations that made it difficult to assess long-term effects or to apply the findings broadly, according to the researchers.

Many of the studies were short-term and varied in design, portion sizes and participant populations, which may limit how widely the findings can be applied to the public.

The study was supported by the American Pecan Promotion Board, but researchers said it had no influence over the findings.

Fox News Digital reached out to researchers from the Illinois Institute of Technology for further comment.

Kelly McGreal is a production assistant with the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

