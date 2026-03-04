Chick-fil-A rolls back waffle fry recipe after fans blast change as 'terrible' and 'bland'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chick-fil-A has once again changed the recipe for its iconic waffle fries, rolling back a 2024 tweak that triggered widespread customer complaints about taste and texture.

The Georgia-based chain previously told Fox News Digital it had made "a slight adjustment" to the fries after over a year of testing, saying the updated version would help the fries "stay crispier longer."

That earlier modification, which included adding pea starch to the coating in late 2024, quickly set off backlash from loyal fans who said the fries were no longer the same.

Customers on social media begged the chain to bring back the original waffle fries, which were introduced to the menu in 1985, even if it meant they would get soggy faster.

"Love that they're crispier, but they are pretty bland now," one Reddit user wrote at the time.

Many agreed the change dulled the beloved flavor of the starchy staple.

"They're terrible," someone else said. "They do not hold up well as they get cold."

An Instagram user added, "I love soggy fries. Please, we are begging you."

Now, Chick-fil-A's website says its waffle fry recipe does not contain pea starch. A representative for the company confirmed the change to Fox News Digital Wednesday.

Chick-fil-A's waffle fries are made from potatoes cooked in canola oil and vegetable oils, with a coating that includes modified food starches made of corn, potato and tapioca, rice flour, salt, leavening agents and seasonings, according to the nutritional information listed online.

The current ingredient list no longer mentions pea flour or pea starch.

A medium serving, which costs about $3.85 depending on the location, contains 420 calories, 24 grams of fat, 45 grams of carbohydrates, 5 grams of fiber, 1 gram of sugar and 5 grams of protein, along with 240 milligrams of sodium.

On a Reddit thread discussing the update, one user wrote, "It must be true. I just read the ingredients in the app and pea starch isn't listed there anymore."

Another joked, "I'm gonna miss that pea starch. Said no one."

A customer support page on the company's website also says its waffle fry recipe does not contain pea starch.

Some customers said they've already noticed a difference.

"I noticed they taste so much better again!" one commenter wrote, while others said the fries seemed less crispy than before.

"THEY REMOVED THE PEA STARCH! HALLELUJAH!" a woman enthused on Facebook this week.

Beyond flavor, the ingredient also raised concerns among some diners with food allergies. Peas are legumes, and some people with peanut allergies may also react to pea protein, according to food allergy experts.

"My wife is deathly allergic to peas," one Reddit user commented, welcoming the reported removal.

"Thanks, Chick-fil-A, for taking pea starch out of your fries," a parent said on X. "My son with food allergies can eat them again!"

Chick-fil-A has not announced any other changes to the recipe, but the quiet reversal highlights how strongly customers can react when a favorite fast-food item is altered and how closely the company pays attention once controversy is cooked up.