Common fruit found in American kitchens may slow deadly form of breast cancer, study says

A popular fruit holds compounds that might slow the growth of aggressive breast cancer, according to new research.

The findings focus on dark sweet cherries.

Researchers focused on the effects of anthocyanins, natural pigments that give dark cherries their color, on triple-negative breast cancer in mice, Texas A&M University said in its Feb. 25 press release.

The disease is known "for its limited treatment options and high risk of metastasis."

Researchers "found that anthocyanin treatment slowed tumor growth, reduced cancer spread to multiple organs and altered gene activity linked to metastasis and therapy resistance," per the release.

"Unlike other breast cancer subtypes, triple-negative breast cancer lacks estrogen receptors, progesterone receptors and expression of the HER2 protein, a growth-promoting protein that helps regulate how cells grow and multiply," the statement read.

"Because of the absence of these molecular targets, the cancer has fewer treatment options and is more likely to metastasize to different organs, particularly to the lungs and brain."

The researchers divided the mice into four groups to analyze the effects of the compound.

One group was given anthocyanin-rich dark sweet cherry extract before tumors were introduced — while another was given a chemotherapy drug after the tumors developed.

A third group was given both the chemotherapy and cherry extract treatments, and a fourth group was given no treatment at all.

The results showed that the mice given the cherry extract before tumors were implanted developed slower-growing tumors with no side effects — even continuing to gain weight during the study.

The group that was given both treatments also showed earlier tumor slowing and maintained their weight.

Mice treated with chemotherapy alone experienced slowed tumor growth later in the study, though some also lost weight.

The final group — those given no treatment — experienced tumor growth and spread without intervention.

Giuliana Noratto, an associate research scientist in Texas A&M's Department of Food Science and Technology, stressed the significance of researching both tumor growth and the spread of the disease.

"This is important because cancer lethality is primarily due to metastasis," Noratto said.

"A large primary tumor that does not metastasize may be more manageable, even curable, if removed."

The scientist added that triple-negative breast cancer is considered "the worst" because of its aggression and the fact that its cancer cells "divide quickly."

"All these characteristics make it more likely to spread to distant organs and recur compared to other breast cancer types," Noratto added.

More research is needed to determine whether similar effects can be seen in humans.

Fox News Digital reached out to Texas A&M for additional comment.

This is not the first time researchers have identified potential health benefits in cherries.

The nutrient-packed fruit contains vitamin C, potassium and fiber and has been found to help reduce inflammation, improve sleep and aid in exercise recovery.