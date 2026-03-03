Expand / Collapse search
America's most overpriced pizza chain revealed, and it's not the one you think

Study analyzed nearly 250,000 Google reviews across 30 major cities to identify price-related complaints

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
A new study claims it has identified the most overpriced pizza chain in the U.S. — and the top spot may surprise pizza lovers.

ACE.com, a social gaming platform, analyzed 247,927 Google reviews from 19,942 pizza restaurants to pinpoint price-related complaints.

The study, which was shared with Fox News Digital, was based on Google reviews across 30 major U.S. cities. Separately, ACE.com also analyzed Grubhub menu prices in 45 cities to determine where pizza costs the most.

The platform used AI-powered natural language processing (NLP) to parse keywords such as "overpriced" and "expensive."

Researchers factored in the "frequency of price-related complaints," along with customer ratings.

Friends sharing pizza

A new study analyzed nearly 248,000 Google reviews to rank pizza chains by price-related complaints and customer ratings across major U.S. cities. (iStock)

The study listed Round Table Pizza as the most overpriced pizza chain, with an average rating of 4.00 and 71 price complaints per 1,000 reviews.

Researchers conceded that Round Table received positive comments about the quality of its ingredients, but that pricing "appears to be a recurring concern."

Round Table pizza exterior

Round Table Pizza received 71 price complaints per 1,000 reviews, according to findings shared with Fox News Digital. (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

The study noted, "One customer wrote, 'Good pizza, great space, but very overpriced,' while another noted, 'Round Table is mega overpriced — even though it doesn't taste that bad.'"

Domino's and Pizza Hut were listed as the second and third most overpriced pizza chains, respectively.

Domino's had 14 price complaints per 1,000 reviews — while Pizza Hut had 20, the study found.

Researchers factored in Domino's and Pizza Hut's wide reach — across 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico — and their ratings of 3.49 and 3.54.

Pizza Hut location in Miami

Pizza Hut ranked third most overpriced among pizza chains. (iStock)

"Despite their reputations as value-focused brands, both chains face frequent criticism regarding pricing," the study said.

Sbarro had 62 price complaints per 1,000 reviews — a high number — and an average rating of 3.36, but ACE.com determined it deserved fourth place.

Man cutting pizza

While Round Table (not pictured) received positive remarks about ingredient quality, the study said pricing appeared to be a recurring concern. (iStock)

Pizza Ranch recorded the highest rate of price complaints — 73 per 1,000 reviews — but ranked seventh overall, likely reflecting its stronger 4.13 average rating.

The platform also found that San Jose, California, was the most expensive city for ordering pizza — while El Paso, Texas, offered the best value.

"If a guest is looking for lower-priced entry points, we offer a Royal Rewards program and value-driven limited-time offers and bundle deals."

Round Table Pizza told Fox News Digital that it prides itself on "providing high-quality offerings to our guests."

"We utilize gold-standard ingredients, including premium meats and our signature three-cheese blend, all layered to the edge of our hand-crafted pizzas," the spokesperson said. 

"If a guest is looking for lower-priced entry points, we offer a Royal Rewards program and value-driven limited-time offers and bundle deals."

Fox News Digital reached out to the other pizza chains for comment.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

