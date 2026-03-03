America's most overpriced pizza chain revealed, and it's not the one you think

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new study claims it has identified the most overpriced pizza chain in the U.S. — and the top spot may surprise pizza lovers.

ACE.com, a social gaming platform, analyzed 247,927 Google reviews from 19,942 pizza restaurants to pinpoint price-related complaints.

The study, which was shared with Fox News Digital, was based on Google reviews across 30 major U.S. cities. Separately, ACE.com also analyzed Grubhub menu prices in 45 cities to determine where pizza costs the most.

The platform used AI-powered natural language processing (NLP) to parse keywords such as "overpriced" and "expensive."

Researchers factored in the "frequency of price-related complaints," along with customer ratings.

The study listed Round Table Pizza as the most overpriced pizza chain, with an average rating of 4.00 and 71 price complaints per 1,000 reviews.

Researchers conceded that Round Table received positive comments about the quality of its ingredients, but that pricing "appears to be a recurring concern."

The study noted, "One customer wrote, 'Good pizza, great space, but very overpriced,' while another noted, 'Round Table is mega overpriced — even though it doesn't taste that bad.'"

Domino's and Pizza Hut were listed as the second and third most overpriced pizza chains, respectively.

Domino's had 14 price complaints per 1,000 reviews — while Pizza Hut had 20, the study found.

Researchers factored in Domino's and Pizza Hut's wide reach — across 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico — and their ratings of 3.49 and 3.54.

"Despite their reputations as value-focused brands, both chains face frequent criticism regarding pricing," the study said.

Sbarro had 62 price complaints per 1,000 reviews — a high number — and an average rating of 3.36, but ACE.com determined it deserved fourth place.

Pizza Ranch recorded the highest rate of price complaints — 73 per 1,000 reviews — but ranked seventh overall, likely reflecting its stronger 4.13 average rating.

The platform also found that San Jose, California, was the most expensive city for ordering pizza — while El Paso, Texas, offered the best value.

Round Table Pizza told Fox News Digital that it prides itself on "providing high-quality offerings to our guests."

"We utilize gold-standard ingredients, including premium meats and our signature three-cheese blend, all layered to the edge of our hand-crafted pizzas," the spokesperson said.

"If a guest is looking for lower-priced entry points, we offer a Royal Rewards program and value-driven limited-time offers and bundle deals."

Fox News Digital reached out to the other pizza chains for comment.