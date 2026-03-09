Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Lifestyle

Americans are fed up with tipping culture as nearly 9 in 10 say it's completely 'out of control'

83% of Americans back banning automatic service charges amid tipping fatigue, survey says

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Restaurant owner reveals awkward tipping scenario that makes customers 'uncomfortable' Video

Restaurant owner reveals awkward tipping scenario that makes customers 'uncomfortable'

Vicki Parmelee, owner of Jumby Bay Island Grill in Jupiter, Florida, tells Fox News Digital that tips should be earned, not expected, and reveals the common scenario that she says makes many restaurant customers "uncomfortable."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Americans are sick of today's tipping culture — to the point where 83% say automatic service charges should be banned, according to new research. 

In a survey released Tuesday, WalletHub found that nearly nine in 10 Americans think the country's tipping culture is "out of control."

The group also found that three in five Americans think businesses are replacing employee salaries with customer tips — while 83% support banning automatic service fees.

AMERICA'S BIGGEST TIPPERS REVEALED: THE 5 MOST AND LEAST 'GENEROUS' STATES

Mandatory service fees are seen as a way to fairly compensate workers serving large parties, but WalletHub's findings suggest they are overwhelmingly unpopular among consumers.

The results were based on an online survey of 200 U.S. adults.

Customer giving tip in tip jar

Nearly nine in 10 Americans say today's tipping culture is "out of control," according to WalletHub's new survey. (iStock)

Americans in general are "fed up with increased tipping obligations," said Chip Lupo, an analyst at WalletHub.

"Tips have gone far beyond traditional establishments, which had been places like sit-down restaurants, bars and hair salons," Lupo told Fox News Digital. 

"Now, it's everywhere you look. That's part of the frustration, because people are at a point where they don't know who to tip and how much to tip."

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Some restaurant owners, however, are wary of eliminating tipping altogether.

Vicki Parmelee, owner of Jumby Bay Island Grill in Jupiter, Florida, previously told Fox News Digital she was skeptical of a "no-tip standard," which typically translates to a mandatory service fee.

Happy young bartender wearing a black shirt holding out the POS terminal to receive payment from a customer with a credit card at a bar.

Etiquette experts say consumers should feel comfortable selecting "no tip" during simple transactions. (iStock)

"There's no incentive for the servers to be attentive and give extra-good service. … I'm not interested in doing that here," she said.

Christopher Dietz, chief financial officer of Triple T Hospitality Group, told Fox News Digital that tipping is not intended to replace employer-paid wages in restaurants.

"[Tipping] supports higher earnings for workers and helps ensure restaurants remain places where people can build careers."

"Tipping is not about replacing wages, but about rewarding exceptional hospitality," the New Jersey-based expert said. "Our service professionals are specially trained and highly skilled at what they do."

Dietz added, "Tipping allows these professionals, who often go above and beyond to make guests happy, to earn more per hour than what any restaurant could afford to pay given the tight margins of the industry."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Michelle Korsmo, president and CEO of the National Restaurant Association in Washington, D.C., said research shows that tipped servers earn a median of $27 per hour, "and that earning potential is a major reason people choose careers in restaurants — along with flexible schedules and the opportunity to build valuable skills that translate far beyond the industry.

"For years, full-service restaurant operators and their employees have worked together to preserve tipping because it works for servers," Korso continued to Fox News Digital. "It supports higher earnings for workers and helps ensure restaurants remain places where people can build careers that fit their lives and long-term goals."

A hand puts a $5 bill in a glass tipping jar.

WalletHub's new survey of U.S. respondents suggests tipping fatigue is becoming a widespread consumer sentiment. (iStock)

Jules Hirst, the owner of Etiquette Consulting Inc. in California, agreed with the sentiment of the survey takers.

"In some ways, tipping is out of control," Hirst told Fox News Digital. 

"Nobody should be tipping when you've grabbed your own water from the refrigerator," she said. "Everywhere you go, the option for tipping comes up."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

The etiquette expert added, "Tipping is for someone who goes above and beyond in service for you."

Americans do need to know when to tip and when to skip, said Diane Gottsman, owner of the etiquette-focused Protocol School of Texas.

woman uses digital tablet to pay and tip the barista

Many experts say tip prompts have become unnecessary or tied to tasks that customers are doing for themselves. (iStock)

"When you have a simple exchange, perhaps buying a cup of coffee at the coffee shop, and you are presented with an option to tip, you can hit 'skip' or 'no tip,'" she said. 

"Not every exchange requires gratuity."

Although she acknowledged "tip fatigue," Gottsman said that until tipping is banned, it's important to keep in mind that restaurant servers are generally paid a lower base salary.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If tipping [were] to be banned, it would mean that the hourly wage would need to be increased," she said. 

Fox News Digital's Peter Burke contributed reporting.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue