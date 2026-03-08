Carrots aren’t the only food for better vision: 4 others that may help protect your eyes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Carrots are not the only food that can support healthy vision.

South Carolina–based registered dietitian Lauren Manaker recently explored how everyday foods can help protect eye health in an article for EatingWell, a publication focused on nutrition and healthy living.

Manaker told Fox News Digital that certain nutrients play a key role in maintaining eyesight over time.

Compounds such as lutein, zeaxanthin and beta carotene help shield the eyes from blue light exposure and age-related damage, while also supporting the health of the retina and other structures involved in vision, she noted.

Here are four foods that may help support eyesight.

Eggs

Egg yolks are a source of lutein and zeaxanthin, antioxidants that help protect the eyes from harmful light exposure, Manaker explained.

"These nutrients are key for protecting your eyes from harmful light and supporting long-term vision health," she said.

Manaker noted that because lutein and zeaxanthin are fat-soluble nutrients, the natural fat in egg yolks helps the body absorb them more effectively. Eggs also provide protein and other essential nutrients, making them an easy addition to meals such as omelets, grain bowls or salads.

Pistachios

Pistachios may also support eye health and can be enjoyed as a snack or incorporated into meals to help boost intake of important nutrients.

Research published in The Journal of Nutrition found that adults who ate 2 ounces of pistachios each day for 12 weeks saw improvements in a marker linked to eye protection called macular pigment optical density.

"Pistachios are a natural source of lutein, a plant pigment that, along with zeaxanthin, forms the macular pigment in the retina. This pigment helps protect the eyes from light damage, and higher levels are linked to better eye health," Manaker said.

Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes are another food linked to vision support due to their high beta-carotene content, a form of vitamin A.

"Sweet potatoes are essential for good night vision and reducing the risk of dry eyes," Manaker said.

Vitamin A helps maintain the health of the cornea, the clear outer layer of the eye, and plays a key role in supporting normal vision, she added.

Spinach

Spinach may also play a role in supporting long-term eye health, Manaker explained.

"This leafy green is a powerhouse of lutein and zeaxanthin, which protect your eyes from harmful light and reduce the risk of cataracts and age-related macular degeneration," she said. "It’s also a great source of vitamin C."

Spinach can be added to smoothies, mixed into scrambled eggs, tossed into salads or lightly sautéed as a side dish to help increase intake of these nutrients.