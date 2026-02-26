Expand / Collapse search
Cancer doctor says Americans should eat more of 5 key protective foods

Oncologist emphasizes importance of plant-forward, fiber-rich diet patterns

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Study sounds alarm over food preservatives potentially linked to cancer Video

Study sounds alarm over food preservatives potentially linked to cancer

Board-certified rheumatologist Dr. Mahsa Tehrani discusses two new studies — one examining potential links between food preservatives and cancer, and another detailing possible health risks tied to daylight saving time — on ‘America Reports.’

Cancer remains a leading health challenge in the U.S., but lifestyle choices — especially diet — can play a role in lowering the risk.

Cancer prevention isn't about one "superfood," said Dr. André Goy, the physician-in-chief of oncology at Hackensack Meridian Health's John Theurer Cancer Center in New Jersey.

Instead, overall patterns matter — reducing inflammation, maintaining a healthy weight and limiting exposure to carcinogens, he noted.

"This being said, science consistently points toward a predominantly plant-forward, fiber-rich diet," Goy told Fox News Digital. 

He recommends focusing on five key food groups

See the list below.

Older woman eating salad

A leading oncologist says a plant-forward, fiber-rich diet may help lower cancer risk over time. (iStock)

1. Berries

The four most popular berries — blueberries, strawberries, raspberries and blackberries — all have cancer-preventive properties, Goy said.

The berries "are packed with anthocyanins, pigments with strong antioxidant activity," he said.

woman holds bowl of berries

Research suggests that phytochemicals in berries may help reduce DNA damage and support repair pathways. (iStock)

"Research suggests berry phytochemicals may reduce DNA damage, lower chronic inflammation and support cellular repair pathways," he added. 

2. Tomatoes

Whether you like to eat tomatoes raw with salt or simmered into pasta sauce, this sun-ripened fruit is packed with nutrients.

Tomatoes are the primary dietary source of lycopene, Goy said, a "carotenoid antioxidant associated in several studies with reduced prostate cancer risk."

Tomatoes up close

Tomatoes are a primary source of lycopene, an antioxidant studied for its potential link to lower prostate cancer risk. (iStock)

"Interestingly, data suggest that even cooked tomatoes are very beneficial," he added.

3. Whole grains

Consumers have plenty of options when it comes to whole grains, Goy said — and each offers cancer-fighting benefits.

Whether it's oats, brown rice, quinoa or whole-wheat toast, these grains "provide dietary fiber, which improves gut microbiome health, reduces colorectal cancer risk and supports metabolic and weight regulation," he said.

Variety of whole grains including oats, quinoa

Whole grains such as oats and brown rice provide fiber that supports gut health and may reduce colorectal cancer risk. (iStock)

"Fiber is one of the most consistently supported dietary factors in cancer prevention," he added.

4. Cruciferous vegetables

The most common cruciferous vegetables — members of the Brassica family — include broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, kale and arugula.

The category also includes turnips, radishes, bok choy and collard greens, offering plenty of options for health-conscious consumers.

These vegetables are rich in fiber, vitamins, antioxidants and glucosinolates, Goy said.

Cruciferous vegetables including brussels sprouts, broccoli, and cauliflower.

Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and Brussels sprouts contain compounds that may help detoxify carcinogens. (iStock)

When chopped or lightly cooked, glucosinolates "convert into biologically active compounds like sulforaphane," the doctor added.

"Laboratory and translational research suggest sulforaphane may help detoxify carcinogens, reduce oxidative stress and support DNA protection mechanisms," Goy said.

5. Alliums

If you're using garlic or onions to prepare tomatoes or cruciferous vegetables, these alliums have cancer-preventive properties as well.

Garlic, onion and Spanish onion on a wooden plate, seasoning vegetables on a wooden kitchen table top

Garlic and onions release organosulfur compounds when chopped, which researchers have linked to digestive health benefits. (iStock)

Garlic and onions "release organosulfur compounds when crushed or chopped," Goy said.

"Experimental data show these compounds may inhibit tumor cell growth, support detoxification pathways and be associated with lower rates of digestive cancers," he said.

Power of prevention

Goy emphasized that consumers should feel empowered by the fact that biology responds to lifestyle over time.

"Paying attention to food type is not as complicated as one thinks," he said — noting that "there are hundreds of thousands of plants we can eat."

Woman seen smiling, looking out window while eating salad in a robe at home.

"Paying attention to food type is not as complicated as one thinks," said one expert (not pictured) — adding that "there are hundreds of thousands of plants we can eat." (iStock)

He also added that nutrition is just one piece of the puzzle, alongside sleep, physical activity and screening — as well as minimizing alcohol and avoiding tobacco.

"Prevention is not dramatic," he added. 

"It is cumulative. And it works."

Food as medicine mindset: How every meal can steer your health for decades Video

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

