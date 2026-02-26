Cancer doctor says Americans should eat more of 5 key protective foods

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cancer remains a leading health challenge in the U.S., but lifestyle choices — especially diet — can play a role in lowering the risk.

Cancer prevention isn't about one "superfood," said Dr. André Goy, the physician-in-chief of oncology at Hackensack Meridian Health's John Theurer Cancer Center in New Jersey.

Instead, overall patterns matter — reducing inflammation, maintaining a healthy weight and limiting exposure to carcinogens, he noted.

"This being said, science consistently points toward a predominantly plant-forward, fiber-rich diet," Goy told Fox News Digital.

He recommends focusing on five key food groups.

See the list below.

1. Berries

The four most popular berries — blueberries, strawberries, raspberries and blackberries — all have cancer-preventive properties, Goy said.

The berries "are packed with anthocyanins, pigments with strong antioxidant activity," he said.

"Research suggests berry phytochemicals may reduce DNA damage, lower chronic inflammation and support cellular repair pathways," he added.

2. Tomatoes

Whether you like to eat tomatoes raw with salt or simmered into pasta sauce, this sun-ripened fruit is packed with nutrients.

Tomatoes are the primary dietary source of lycopene, Goy said, a "carotenoid antioxidant associated in several studies with reduced prostate cancer risk."

"Interestingly, data suggest that even cooked tomatoes are very beneficial," he added.

3. Whole grains

Consumers have plenty of options when it comes to whole grains, Goy said — and each offers cancer-fighting benefits.

Whether it's oats, brown rice, quinoa or whole-wheat toast, these grains "provide dietary fiber, which improves gut microbiome health, reduces colorectal cancer risk and supports metabolic and weight regulation," he said.

"Fiber is one of the most consistently supported dietary factors in cancer prevention," he added.

4. Cruciferous vegetables

The most common cruciferous vegetables — members of the Brassica family — include broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, kale and arugula.

The category also includes turnips, radishes, bok choy and collard greens, offering plenty of options for health-conscious consumers.

These vegetables are rich in fiber, vitamins, antioxidants and glucosinolates, Goy said.

When chopped or lightly cooked, glucosinolates "convert into biologically active compounds like sulforaphane," the doctor added.

"Laboratory and translational research suggest sulforaphane may help detoxify carcinogens, reduce oxidative stress and support DNA protection mechanisms," Goy said.

5. Alliums

If you're using garlic or onions to prepare tomatoes or cruciferous vegetables, these alliums have cancer-preventive properties as well.

Garlic and onions "release organosulfur compounds when crushed or chopped," Goy said.

"Experimental data show these compounds may inhibit tumor cell growth, support detoxification pathways and be associated with lower rates of digestive cancers," he said.

Power of prevention

Goy emphasized that consumers should feel empowered by the fact that biology responds to lifestyle over time.

"Paying attention to food type is not as complicated as one thinks," he said — noting that "there are hundreds of thousands of plants we can eat."

He also added that nutrition is just one piece of the puzzle, alongside sleep, physical activity and screening — as well as minimizing alcohol and avoiding tobacco.

"Prevention is not dramatic," he added.

"It is cumulative. And it works."