Sewage spill in Potomac River crushes oyster industry as seafood season ramps up: 'It's devastating us'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A massive sewage spill that sent more than 200 million gallons of raw wastewater into the Potomac River is still rippling through the region's seafood industry, even as officials say water quality is improving — and just as the region heads into peak oyster season.

The Potomac Interceptor pipe in Montgomery County, Maryland, collapsed Jan. 19, spewing an estimated 240 million gallons of sewage into the Potomac, a major tributary of the Chesapeake Bay.

"It has devastated our market," Robert T. Brown, president of the Maryland Watermen's Association, told WTOP News. "The people who shuck the oysters and stuff and ship them to different states don't want [any] oysters coming out of the Potomac because they [are] afraid of what it may be."

YOUR FRIDAY FISH FRY JUST GOT MORE EXPENSIVE AS LENT BEGINS AMID SEAFOOD SPIKES

Even though watermen are harvesting oysters 60 to 100 miles downstream from where the sewer pipe collapsed, buyers are reluctant to purchase anything from the Potomac River, Brown said, underscoring concerns that perception — not contamination — is now driving the downturn.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Maryland Watermen's Association for additional comment.

While much of the attention has focused on political finger-pointing and cleanup efforts near the nation's capital, watermen and oyster buyers say their industry may suffer the longest-lasting damage, with demand lagging even as testing shows improving conditions.

The Chesapeake Bay region, including the Potomac River's downstream waters, is one of the nation's most important oyster-producing areas, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

MAJOR FAST-FOOD CHAINS ROLL OUT LIMITED-TIME FISH SANDWICHES FOR LENT: SEE THE LIST

There are more than 12 billion oysters in Maryland bay waters alone.

Harvests can exceed hundreds of thousands of bushels, generating millions in revenue, according to surveys and reports.

Maryland officials lifted a precautionary shellfish harvesting closure on March 10 after weeks of water samples showed bacteria levels, including E. coli, below detection limits, according to the Maryland Department of the Environment.

"Three weeks of test results confirm that water quality meets the rigorous standards for shellfish harvesting," Maryland Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain said in a statement.

"Everyone can confidently enjoy seafood from the Potomac River and the Chesapeake Bay."

FORGET PROTEIN AND FIBER — HERE'S THE NUTRIENT YOU MAY BE LACKING AND HOW TO GET MORE

Virginia health officials also reported no elevated fecal coliform bacteria in shellfish growing areas and said oysters from approved waters meet national safety standards.

The Chesapeake Bay region is one of the nation's most important oyster-producing areas, with more than 12 billion oysters in Maryland waters alone and harvests generating millions in revenue, according to state and federal data.

Still, for many in the oyster business, the assurances are not enough, as buyers and distributors remain wary of sourcing from the Potomac.

Brown told Fox 5 News that the industry needs to "get some good PR on this because it's devastating us."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Once you put something in a person's head that something may not be safe to eat, it's hard to overcome that," he told WTOP.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources extended the commercial oyster season by two weeks, through April 14, to help make up for time lost to winter weather and spill-related disruptions.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

A recent state survey found new oyster levels in 2025 were nearly six times higher than the long-term average, but industry insiders say a strong harvest means little without demand.

Mike Lightfoot, who harvests oysters near Coles Point, Virginia, told The New York Times that sales were slow even before the spill and have since plummeted, even though he farms 80 miles downstream from the spill site.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Meanwhile, crews continue to work on the damaged 6-foot-wide interceptor pipe. D.C. Water has reported no additional spills into the river since early February and said an independent third-party investigation is underway into the cause.

The spill has drawn sharp criticism from President Donald Trump, who blamed local Democratic leaders and pointed to Maryland's C+ wastewater infrastructure grade in a recent American Society of Civil Engineers report.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore's office has disputed claims that the state bears primary responsibility, noting that the interceptor is operated by D.C. Water.

Fox News Digital's Emma Colton contributed reporting.