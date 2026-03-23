Fast-food shocker: Texas chain beats McDonald's, Burger King on value

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Texas-based fast-food chain is home to the best value burger in America, according to new data from online lender NetCredit.

Whataburger's classic Whataburger has the biggest patty among 14 major American burger chains and represents the best overall value at $1.66 per ounce of meat, the study revealed.

NetCredit's methodology calculated the national average price per ounce of single-patty cheeseburgers and medium or regular fries at the nation's 14 largest burger chains.

TOP BUTCHERS REVEAL THE 3 FAST-FOOD CHEESEBURGERS THAT ACTUALLY USE REAL, QUALITY BEEF

The study compares portion sizes, calories and protein, analyzing published nutrition data and using home kitchen scales to weigh patties and fries.

Here are the 14 best value burgers and chains, per the study.

1. Whataburger ($1.66) from Whataburger

2. Cheeseburger ($1.91) from McDonald's

3. All-American Smash ($1.96) from Smashburger

EATING OUT GETTING MORE EXPENSIVE AS AMERICANS HIT 'MENU PRICE FATIGUE' NATIONWIDE

4. Cheeseburger ($1.99) from Burger King

5. Dave's Single Cheeseburger ($2.21) from Wendy's

6. Deluxe Single ($2.22) from Culver's

7. Cheeseburger ($2.27) from Shake Shack

8. Original Cheeseburger ($2.38) from Dairy Queen

9. Big Cheeseburger ($2.39) from Carl's Jr.

10. Jr. Jack Cheeseburger ($2.45) from Jack in the Box

MCDONALD'S BETS ON GIANT BURGERS, SECRET MENUS AND NOSTALGIA, WITH US ROLLOUT STILL UNCERTAIN

11. Sonic Cheeseburger ($2.46) from Sonic

12. Cheeseburger ($2.91) from In-N-Out Burger

13. Cheeseburger ($3.13) from A&W

14. Little Cheeseburger ($3.59) from Five Guys

"Whataburger's signature sandwich weighs 3.56 ounces and costs $5.92, making it bigger and more expensive than the regular burgers at nearly every U.S. major chain," NetCredit wrote.

"But at $1.66 per ounce of meat, the Whataburger is the best value major chain burger in the land."

Josh Cooper, a competitive chef, award-winning barbecue pitmaster and former contestant on "MasterChef," told Fox News Digital he's not surprised Whataburger took the crown.

"Whataburger is probably Texas' No. 1 export," he joked.

Cooper, who owns Cooper's Next Level BBQ in Tallahassee, Florida, called Whataburger's cheeseburger "larger than normal fast-food burgers," which he partly attributed to its value-based recognition.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

Also, "the fact that it doesn't feel like a fast-food burger — it feels like a burger you might get at a restaurant — I think that's part of the reason why it won the best value," Cooper said.

McDonald's classic cheeseburger came in second to Whataburger in overall value, despite having the thinnest patty, because the price is so low.

Weighing just 1.06 ounces, the McDonald's cheeseburger checks in at $1.91 per ounce, or about $2.02 per burger, NetCredit said.

MCDONALD'S CEO ROASTED AFTER HIS TINY FIRST BITE OF NEW BIG ARCH BURGER GOES VIRAL

"A cheap, cheap burger makes sense for a lot of folks," Cooper said.

"But I might argue that you're really paying for bun instead of burger, and you're getting a really small piece of meat. At the end of the day, you're getting mostly carbs and bread."

"Whataburger … just stands alone when it comes to value."

He also praised Whataburger for its fresh, "never-frozen" patties.

"I love a McDonald's burger like the next guy as well," Cooper said. "But Whataburger, I think, just stands alone when it comes to value."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Debbie Stroud, president and CEO of Whataburger, told Fox News Digital, "We're so excited here at Whataburger to see this recognition for value — because to us, we know that value means more than price. It's about generous portions, quality ingredients and a made-to-order experience that's worth every bite. That's what keeps our most loyal customers coming back and invites new guests to discover the difference."

Fox News Digital also reached out to McDonald's for comment.

The All-American Smash from Smashburger, which ranks No. 3 overall, has the most protein — 15.7 grams per 100 grams of burger, according to the study.

Burger King and Wendy's rounded out the top five with their standard single-patty cheeseburgers.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"We're certainly not eating as much beef as we have in the past," Cooper said. "We're eating a lot more chicken these days just because of the costs associated with all that — and I'm sure Americans are making that decision everywhere."

These types of studies, Cooper said, can better help Americans "make those educated decisions on where you're going to shop and spend your hard-earned money."

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"This is just another tool in the toolbox to make those decisions," he said.