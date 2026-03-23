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Fast Food

Fast-food shocker: Texas chain beats McDonald's, Burger King on value

Study ranked Texas chain's classic burger the top value at $1.66 per ounce of meat — beating out 13 others

By Peter Burke Fox News
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Hungry cat makes bold play for burger as owner holds firm in viral video Video

Hungry cat makes bold play for burger as owner holds firm in viral video

A man was eating a burger when one of his cats, known for stealing food, tried to grab it. The cat repeatedly stretched out her paws, attempting to snatch the burger from his hand but failed.

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A Texas-based fast-food chain is home to the best value burger in America, according to new data from online lender NetCredit.

Whataburger's classic Whataburger has the biggest patty among 14 major American burger chains and represents the best overall value at $1.66 per ounce of meat, the study revealed.

NetCredit's methodology calculated the national average price per ounce of single-patty cheeseburgers and medium or regular fries at the nation's 14 largest burger chains.

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The study compares portion sizes, calories and protein, analyzing published nutrition data and using home kitchen scales to weigh patties and fries.

A man smiles as he holds a cheeseburger in his hands.

The new study compared portion sizes, calories and protein to determine the best value burgers in America. (iStock)

Here are the 14 best value burgers and chains, per the study.

1. Whataburger ($1.66) from Whataburger

2. Cheeseburger ($1.91) from McDonald's

3. All-American Smash ($1.96) from Smashburger

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4. Cheeseburger ($1.99) from Burger King

5. Dave's Single Cheeseburger ($2.21) from Wendy's

6. Deluxe Single ($2.22) from Culver's

Whataburger's Whataburger cheeseburger is shown.

A classic Whataburger from the Texas-based fast-food chain was recently named the best value burger in America. (Whataburger)

7. Cheeseburger ($2.27) from Shake Shack

8. Original Cheeseburger ($2.38) from Dairy Queen

9. Big Cheeseburger ($2.39) from Carl's Jr.

10. Jr. Jack Cheeseburger ($2.45) from Jack in the Box

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11. Sonic Cheeseburger ($2.46) from Sonic

12. Cheeseburger ($2.91) from In-N-Out Burger

13. Cheeseburger ($3.13) from A&W

14. Little Cheeseburger ($3.59) from Five Guys

"Whataburger's signature sandwich weighs 3.56 ounces and costs $5.92, making it bigger and more expensive than the regular burgers at nearly every U.S. major chain," NetCredit wrote. 

"But at $1.66 per ounce of meat, the Whataburger is the best value major chain burger in the land."

A close-up view of a Whataburger cheeseburger with pickles, onions, lettuce and tomatoes.

NetCredit's study shows that Whataburger has the best value of any fast-food chain in America, thanks to its classic burger costing $1.66 per ounce of meat. (Whataburger)

Josh Cooper, a competitive chef, award-winning barbecue pitmaster and former contestant on "MasterChef," told Fox News Digital he's not surprised Whataburger took the crown.

"Whataburger is probably Texas' No. 1 export," he joked.

Cooper, who owns Cooper's Next Level BBQ in Tallahassee, Florida, called Whataburger's cheeseburger "larger than normal fast-food burgers," which he partly attributed to its value-based recognition.

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Also, "the fact that it doesn't feel like a fast-food burger — it feels like a burger you might get at a restaurant — I think that's part of the reason why it won the best value," Cooper said.

McDonald's classic cheeseburger came in second to Whataburger in overall value, despite having the thinnest patty, because the price is so low.

A woman's hands hold a McDonald's cheeseburger in an arch shape.

McDonald's cheeseburger was second behind Whataburger, despite having the thinnest patty, according to the study. (Jens Kalaene/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Weighing just 1.06 ounces, the McDonald's cheeseburger checks in at $1.91 per ounce, or about $2.02 per burger, NetCredit said.

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"A cheap, cheap burger makes sense for a lot of folks," Cooper said.

"But I might argue that you're really paying for bun instead of burger, and you're getting a really small piece of meat. At the end of the day, you're getting mostly carbs and bread."

"Whataburger … just stands alone when it comes to value."

He also praised Whataburger for its fresh, "never-frozen" patties.

"I love a McDonald's burger like the next guy as well," Cooper said. "But Whataburger, I think, just stands alone when it comes to value."

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Debbie Stroud, president and CEO of Whataburger, told Fox News Digital, "We're so excited here at Whataburger to see this recognition for value — because to us, we know that value means more than price. It's about generous portions, quality ingredients and a made-to-order experience that's worth every bite. That's what keeps our most loyal customers coming back and invites new guests to discover the difference."

Fox News Digital also reached out to McDonald's for comment.

The All-American Smash from Smashburger, which ranks No. 3 overall, has the most protein — 15.7 grams per 100 grams of burger, according to the study.

A Whataburger employee extends a takeout bag to a customer at the drive-thru window.

Whataburger "doesn't feel like a fast-food burger," a competitive chef told Fox News Digital. (Mark Felix for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Burger King and Wendy's rounded out the top five with their standard single-patty cheeseburgers.

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"We're certainly not eating as much beef as we have in the past," Cooper said. "We're eating a lot more chicken these days just because of the costs associated with all that — and I'm sure Americans are making that decision everywhere."

A Whataburger meal with fries and a drink are shown on a TV tray. The burger has a bite in it.

Whataburger "stands alone when it comes to value," said a chef.  (Peter Burke/Fox News Digital)

These types of studies, Cooper said, can better help Americans "make those educated decisions on where you're going to shop and spend your hard-earned money."

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"This is just another tool in the toolbox to make those decisions," he said.

Peter Burke is a lifestyle editor with Fox News Digital. He covers various lifestyle topics, with an emphasis on food and drink.

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