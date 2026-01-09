Healthiest red meats to eat — and how a cardiologist says to prepare them

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Red meat has reentered the national health conversation thanks to sweeping changes to federal diet guidelines released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

President Donald Trump's administration last week unveiled a new upside-down food pyramid as part of the 2025–2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans. It emphasizes whole, nutrient-dense foods and places protein, dairy, healthy fats, vegetables and fruit at the top — with refined carbohydrates and grains deemphasized.

The updated guidelines recommend prioritizing "high-quality, nutrient-dense protein foods as part of a healthy dietary pattern."

"Consume a variety of protein foods from animal sources, including eggs, poultry, seafood and red meat," the guidance states, while also encouraging "a variety of plant-sourced protein foods, including beans, peas, lentils, legumes, nuts, seeds and soy."

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the new guidelines "recognize that whole, nutrient-dense food is the most effective path to better health and lower health care costs."

"Protein and healthy fats are essential and were wrongly discouraged in prior dietary guidelines. We are ending the war on saturated fats," Kennedy said.

The visual grouping of red meat alongside fruits and vegetables has drawn attention from some Americans, though health experts caution that the new framework still emphasizes moderation and balance.

Dr. Craig Basman, a cardiologist at Hackensack Meridian Health in New Jersey, shared ideas for thoughtfully incorporating red meat into a heart-healthy diet.

1. Choose lean cuts

Not all red meat is created equal, Basman told Fox News Digital — and people concerned about heart health should prioritize leaner options.

Red meat includes beef, pork, lamb, veal, goat and mutton — not poultry or fish.

"For beef, look for 'loin' or 'round' in the name," Basman said. "For pork, tenderloin and loin chops are leaner choices."

If you don't have the leanest cut, Basman suggested trimming the fat.

2. Cook meat low and slow

Cooking methods also matter, Basman said.

"Slower cooking methods at lower temperatures are preferred," he said.

"Baking, broiling, roasting and steaming are excellent choices, as they allow fat to drip away."

3. Avoid charring while cooking

Cooking meat at very high temperatures can pose health risks, according to Basman.

Grilling and frying at high temperatures, Basman said, "can create harmful compounds, including advanced glycation end-products (AGEs) and heterocyclic amines (HCAs)."

These compounds have been linked in studies to inflammation and increased risks of heart disease and certain cancers.

"If you grill, avoid charring the meat and cook at a lower temperature," Basman said.

4. Marinate with care

Marinating meat can offer health benefits in addition to flavor, Basman said.

Acidic marinades made with ingredients like lemon juice or vinegar may help "reduce the formation of harmful compounds" during cooking, Basman said.

5. Steer clear of ultra-processed meat

Despite the inclusion of red meat in the new dietary guidance, processed meats remain a concern among cardiologists, Basman said.

Americans should avoid or strictly limit their intake of bacon, sausage, hot dogs and deli meats, he said.

"These products are typically very high in sodium and preservatives, both of which are linked to high blood pressure and 'bad' cholesterol, which may increase the risk of heart disease," Basman said.

A doctor's conclusion

While the new food pyramid allows for red meat as part of a healthy dietary pattern, it should "be eaten less often and in smaller portions," Basman said.

"For heart health, it's best to mix red meat with healthier protein choices like poultry, fish and plant-based proteins such as beans, lentils and nuts," he said.

"Aim to make fish or plant proteins your main choices most days, use poultry regularly and save red meat for occasional meals."

Balancing protein sources can help "lower saturated fat intake and support healthy cholesterol levels," Basman added — while still allowing flexibility and enjoyment in everyday eating.