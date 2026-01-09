McDonald's bets on giant burgers, secret menus and nostalgia, with US rollout still uncertain

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

McDonald's is betting on bigger burgers, viral menu hacks and nostalgia to drive traffic in 2026, according to reports.

The fast-food giant is rolling out high-profile menu changes this year, including its biggest burger ever, an official "secret menu" and a Pokémon partnership, though not all the updates are expected to come to the United States.

McDonald's has made the Big Arch — a massive double-patty burger — a permanent menu item in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The item features two beef patties, three slices of cheese, lettuce, pickles, onions and a new tangy Big Arch sauce on a poppy and sesame seed bun, according to a news release.

McDonald's may be preparing for a U.S. rollout, according to the Daily Mail, but the company has not publicly confirmed when or if the Big Arch will launch nationwide.

When asked about its plans, McDonald's declined to comment to Fox News Digital.

So far, fans aren't happy about the new pricing.

When the Big Arch became a permanent menu item overseas, its price rose from £7.99 to £8.79 — roughly $10 to $11 — with a medium meal costing more than £10, or around $13, according to The Sun.

"It was the messiest burger I've ever had."

"It's all a rip-off," exclaimed one person on a social media post, responding to the announcement of the new item on the Instagram account Snackolator.

Other critics have given mixed reviews of the new Big Arch sauce, which some say doesn't compare to the classic Big Mac version, as well as the overall flavor.

"It was the messiest burger I've ever had," an Instagram user said, adding that it was overall "decent."

"It's very onion forward," commented someone else.

Another part of McDonald's international release is a "secret menu" that turns viral social media food hacks into limited-time offerings, according to a news release, though no U.S. rollout has been confirmed.

The lineup includes mashups such as the Surf N' Turf burger, a Chicken Cheeseburger and the returning Chicken Big Mac, along with novelty items like an Espresso Milkshake, an Apple Pie Mini McFlurry and Big Mac sauce sold separately as a dip.

"Some of these mash-ups shouldn't work, but they are weirdly good and need to be tried to be believed," Ben Fox, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for McDonald's in the U.K. and Ireland, said in a statement.

"This limited-time lineup celebrates the creativity of our customers that we see every day on social media."

Something that could be headed to the U.S., meanwhile, is a Pokémon-themed Happy Meal tied to the 30th anniversary that the gaming franchise is celebrating this year, according to reports.

The collaboration has not been officially confirmed, but The Street reported that the limited-time promotion could include themed packaging and Pokémon trading cards.

The strategy reflects McDonald's broader push to lean on nostalgia and popular partnerships to drive traffic and loyalty at a time when consumers are growing more cautious about spending, the outlet reported, citing a recent earnings call.