6 iconic American restaurants still serving up nostalgia and classic flavors

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Some classic American eateries are still drawing crowds by sticking to the classics — embracing the tried-and-true recipes, retro decor and traditions that made them famous decades ago.

From homemade pies in Maine to a Virginia drive-in and beloved chili in Ohio, a handful of classic American eateries are proving there is still an appetite for the past even as food trends come and go.

A recent online roundup highlighted several longtime diners still serving up nostalgia. Here is a closer look at six of them and why they continue to resonate.

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1. Moody’s Diner — Waldoboro, Maine

Moody’s Diner has been a go-to for travelers since 1927, and nearly a century later, much of what made it famous still stands. While the family-owned roadside institution has expanded over the years, its old-fashioned comfort-food identity remains the same.

Dan Beck, president and general manager of Moody’s and the founders’ grandson, told Fox News Digital that the menu is still "largely the same year to year."

He said the diner’s best-known pies are still made from his grandmother’s recipes, while staples like the hot turkey sandwich, Thursday night New England boiled dinner and chicken parm with spaghetti have remained classics for decades.

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2. Fuller’s Coffee Shop — Portland, Oregon

Opened in 1947, Fuller’s Coffee Shop still serves up the straightforward breakfast that its reputation is built on: eggs, bacon, hash browns, toast and coffee served at Formica counters and chrome stools.

While Fuller’s may now be surrounded by breweries and art galleries, the old-school luncheonette holds strong. Even after repairs following a 2023 fire, it retained much of its original look and longtime menu favorites, Eater Portland reported.

Alongside its classic breakfast plates, Fuller’s serves favorites like Monte Cristos and double-decker chicken salad club sandwiches. The diner has earned fans among chefs and food personalities, including Bill Oakley and restaurateur Greg Denton.

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3. Arcade Restaurant — Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis’ oldest restaurant is packed with a rich history. Founded in 1919, Arcade got the vintage diner look it is still known for during a 1950s refresh that added boomerang tabletops, neon signage and the old storefront design, according to its website. The menu has evolved over time, but the restaurant has made a point of preserving its old-time charm.

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That enduring appeal helped make it a longtime Elvis haunt, according to multiple reports, and a place where diners can still order the fried peanut butter and banana sandwich associated with the King and even sit in his favorite booth.

4. Wright’s Dairy-Rite — Staunton, Virginia

Since opening in 1952, Wright’s Dairy-Rite has kept alive the classic drive-in experience. Homemade onion rings, hand-pattied burgers, footlong hot dogs, malts and sundaes are still central to its menu and customers can still order from their cars or booths.

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Owner James Cash told Virginia’s WHSV that while some things have been added over the years, "the basic menu of Wright’s has stayed the same." That consistency has helped make it a multigenerational favorite among locals, according to reports.

5. Skyline Restaurant — Portland, Oregon

Another Portland favorite, Skyline Restaurant — originally known as "The Speck" — has been around since 1935, according to its website.

Half-pound burgers, milkshakes and ice cream plus a retro diner vibe remain at the heart of the experience, even as the restaurant has evolved with the times.

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The diner has even played a role in longtime love stories, with one couple marking their 60th wedding anniversary at the same table where their relationship began, according to That Oregon Life.

6. Blue Ash Chili — Blue Ash, Ohio

Blue Ash Chili may offer breakfast, burgers and double-decker sandwiches today, but its signature dish remains the same. The restaurant says its premium chili has been made from the same family recipe since 1969 and is still served Cincinnati-style, including cheese coneys and "three-way," "four-way" and "five-way" dishes layered over spaghetti with toppings like cheese, beans and onions.

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Blue Ash Chili was even spotlighted by Guy Fieri on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," helping introduce its Cincinnati-style chili to a national audience.