America’s best food cities ranked by expert, with choices that could infuriate locals

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In many U.S. cities, what you eat is just as memorable as what you see or experience.

Food plays a defining role in how visitors experience America's biggest cities.

Lee Abbamonte, a New York-based travel expert who says he's visited every country in the world, told Fox News Digital there's a clear hierarchy when it comes to the best food cities in the U.S.

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Below are his top 10 picks.

And the choices may provoke some disagreement.

1. New York

Whether it's New York-style pizza, bagels, cheesecake, halal carts or so much more, the Big Apple offers something for every craving.

New York "is the clear top spot in America," according to Abbamonte.

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"It has the best of everything, except for Mexican," he said.

"No matter your budget, New York has it, especially if you're willing to go into the boroughs."

2. Los Angeles

The City of Angels is known for its health food, but also for its street tacos and diverse Asian cuisine.

Los Angeles "has come a long way in recent years," Abbamonte said.

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"Its food scene has improved dramatically as its nightlife scene has vanished. L.A. has become a pizza destination with top Italian restaurants delivering excellent gourmet pizzas."

He said it "still lags in slices, but most cities do compared to New York. L.A. also leads the way in Mexican and most Asian foods."

3. New Orleans

Tourists from across America flock to New Orleans for its French Quarter and jazz scene, but also for its beignets, po'boys and gumbo.

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"Creole and spicy isn't food for everyone, but if you like it, you'll love NOLA," Abbamonte said.

"For me, it's the most niche and unique food city in America."

4. Las Vegas

Sin City offers the most indulgent food and drink in the country, from its all-you-can-eat buffets to its high-end steakhouses.

Abbamonte noted that many of the country's top restaurants have outposts in Las Vegas.

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The Las Vegas Strip "also has some amazing spots that most tourists don't know about," Abbamonte said.

It has "great Asian, Mexican and Latin American spots to go with sneaky good pizza spots off the Strip," he said.

5. San Francisco

Abbamonte described San Francisco as a "sophisticated foodie's heaven," and the city has garnered attention for its iconic sourdough bread and fresh seafood.

He praised the "fine dining" and "atmospheric culture" of San Francisco restaurants.

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"Sushi is especially fantastic and, as the proclaimed birthplace of the burrito, it really delivers," he said.

6. Chicago

The Windy City "is a good city to eat in, but not if you're trying to lose weight," Abbamonte said.

Chicago is known for its deep-dish pizza and Chicago-style hot dogs — tomatoes, no ketchup — but also for its Italian beef sandwiches and old-school diners.

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"Great high-end steakhouses and other restaurants, and the deep-dish pizza will fill you up for a week," he said.

"Hot dogs are also a must, but a weekend in Chicago is a five-pound weekend."

7. Miami

For those who think Los Angeles is the "healthy-eating Mecca" of the U.S., Abbamonte suggests that title goes to Miami.

"If salad is your thing, then Miami eating is for you," he said.

"But it also has great stone crabs, Cuban food and very high-end fancy restaurants."

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The city "runs the gamut in food variety," Abbamonte said.

"It isn't cheap to eat in Miami, but nothing in Miami is cheap."

8. Austin

The Texas capital is known for its food trucks and craft breweries, as well as its laid-back, eclectic dining scene.

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"Austin is my favorite city in the U.S. for breakfast tacos and barbecue," Abbamonte said.

"It has everything else too, but those are tops," he said — calling Austin "different than most of the rest of Texas."

9. Houston

Houston leans into Texas-sized indulgence, with a food scene built on big portions and bold flavors.

The city "subscribes to 'everything is bigger in Texas,'" Abbamonte said.

"Massive portions, massive steaks, high calories, lots of sauces. Houston is a mecca for high-calorie delicious meals."

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The travel expert highlighted the city's Tex-Mex as a standout.

"Try the queso and make sure your belt has an extra hole," Abbamonte said.

10. Boston

Boston's culinary reputation is built on a handful of standout specialties, including oysters and clam chowder.

Massachusetts' capital city, Abbamonte said, "does a few things very well."

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"Northern End Italian food is excellent," he said.

"Seafood is second to none, and lobster rolls rock."

Abbamonte added, "I don't love everything food-related in Boston, but those things, they crush."