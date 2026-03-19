GLP-1 drugs and low-carb diets leave Americans short on fiber as protein craze grows, experts warn

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Protein is practically everywhere. From protein coffee to protein-labeled desserts, grocery shelves now market the nutrient as a shorthand for "healthy."

On social media, influencers promote high-protein meal plans while warning followers to cut back on carbohydrates to lose weight, preserve muscle or adjust to the appetite-suppressing effects of GLP-1 medications.

The shift comes as GLP-1 drugs reshape eating habits and high-protein branding expands across the food industry.

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At the same time, the newly released Dietary Guidelines for Americans place renewed emphasis on limiting added sugars and refined grains — guidance that some consumers and influencers interpret as support for lower-carbohydrate eating patterns.

But some nutrition experts say that interpretation risks oversimplifying what carbohydrates are — and how they function as part of a healthy diet.

"I think first and foremost, it's important for us to talk about what a carbohydrate is," Florida registered dietitian nutritionist Lee Cotton told Fox News Digital.

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"I think the illusion is [that it's] just pasta and croissants and doughnuts."

That perception, she argued, ignores the fact that carbohydrates include fruits, vegetables and whole grains — foods that provide fiber, vitamins and other essential nutrients.

The new dietary guidelines say Americans should "prioritize fiber-rich whole grains" and "significantly reduce the consumption of highly processed, refined carbohydrates, such as white bread, ready-to-eat or packaged breakfast options, flour tortillas and crackers."

Low-carb messaging has grown alongside the rapid adoption of GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic and Wegovy.

These drugs suppress appetite and slow gastric emptying, helping many patients reduce caloric intake and, in clinical studies, achieve significant weight loss and improved metabolic markers.

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"I believe in modern medicine," she said. "But with these medications, we are stepping away from really [noticing] how our bodies feel and that innate capability for our bodies to feel hunger and satiety."

Appetite suppression, she warned, can make it easier to overlook balanced nutrition.

In her new book "A Nourishing Perspective," released earlier this month, Cotton cautions that overly restricting carbs may lead to low energy, digestive issues or nutrient gaps for some individuals.

"If eliminating carbs worked long-term for most people, we wouldn't keep reinventing low-carb diets every five years," Cotton told Fox News Digital.

Meanwhile, protein has been elevated to what Cotton calls the "golden child of diet culture."

She writes in her book, "It's promoted as the most important macronutrient, but this little trophy winner is no more important than any other nutrient for overall health and wellness."

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The apparent tension reflects a broader divide in how dietary guidance is interpreted. While federal recommendations emphasize improving carbohydrate quality and overall eating patterns, some popular diet approaches focus more directly on reducing total carbohydrate intake.

Dallas-based nutritionist Whitney Stuart said protein and carbs serve complementary roles in a healthy diet.

"When we talk about protein and carbohydrates, I believe they work best together rather than being treated equally," she told Fox News Digital.

"Think of protein as the building block that helps you feel full, while carbohydrates — especially those high in fiber — provide essential energy, support your digestive health and help keep your metabolism on track."

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Stuart said she believes the focus should shift from low-carb diets to emphasizing high-fiber carbs.

"The real issue for many Americans isn't that we eat too many carbs," she said. "It's that we don't get enough fiber."

Carlo Filippone, the New Jersey-based founder of the Chicken Pound meal prep company, said Americans should look at the new food pyramid as a "protein-first" approach.

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"Fill your plate with protein, add veggies next and complex carbs last and least," he told Fox News Digital.

"Refined carbs should be a once-in-a-while indulgence."

Some clinicians have raised concerns about muscle loss among patients who significantly reduce calories without adequate protein.

This concern has been noted among some who take GLP-1 medications, underscoring the importance of maintaining sufficient protein intake even as overall food consumption declines.

Overly restricting carbs may lead to low energy, digestive issues or nutrient gaps for some individuals.

"The essence of a great nutrition pattern is adequacy, variety and balance when it comes to eating," Cotton said.

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Cotton's message is less about defending carbs than restoring proportion.

"Carbohydrates are not always the villain," she said.

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"I think like anything else in life, it's just particularly what your choices are and how they impact your health."