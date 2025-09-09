Eating one type of nut daily could lower 'bad' cholesterol, improve heart health, study finds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A simple snack swap could deliver big health benefits, new research shows.

A clinical trial led by Oregon State University found that eating about 2 ounces of almonds a day – roughly 45 nuts – was found to lower LDL cholesterol, the "bad" type that clogs arteries, and also offer other surprising perks.

The study, published in July in Nutrition Research, followed 77 adults ages 35 to 60 with metabolic syndrome — a cluster of conditions that increase the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes and stroke and affect roughly one-third of U.S. adults.

Participants ate either 320 calories of almonds or the same calories in crackers for 12 weeks.

"Crackers were chosen as the control snack because they are commonly consumed foods in the U.S. that have similar calories but lack many of the beneficial compounds found in nuts," said lead author Laura M. Beaver, Ph.D.

The almond group saw significant reductions in total cholesterol and LDL, along with improved vitamin E levels, gut health and nutrient intake. Waist circumference also decreased slightly, though overall weight and blood sugar did not change.

This group also saw improvements in intestinal inflammation, gut barrier function and intake of fiber, magnesium, healthy fats and other nutrients, according to the research paper.

People with metabolic syndrome, plus much of the population, often lack vitamin E, which supports the functioning of various organs, nerves and muscles, and can reduce blood clotting.

While the study only looked at those with metabolic syndrome, Beaver still encouraged healthy adults to incorporate almonds into their snacking habits, saying that 2 ounces is "very achievable." Many people may have metabolic syndrome and prediabetes but do not realize it, she noted.

"We saw improvements in outcomes that would be beneficial to healthy adults without metabolic syndrome, like decreases in waist circumference and improvements in LDL and total cholesterol," Beaver told Fox News Digital.

Other nuts, including hazelnuts, could deliver similar benefits, though the team has not yet conducted direct comparisons, she said.

Limitations

The study was limited by a number of factors, including its short duration, the inclusion of relatively healthy and mostly White participants, and the possible underestimation of effects in individuals with higher baseline inflammation.

A separate meta-analysis published in August in the journal Nutrients by Intertek Health Sciences in Canada reviewed dozens of clinical trials. That study found that eating even one ounce of almonds daily reduced LDL, total cholesterol and other heart risk markers, without affecting "good" HDL cholesterol.

That review also found almonds improved the ApoB-to-ApoA ratio, another predictor of heart attack risk, with the biggest benefits seen in people with higher cholesterol in the first place.

Both studies used whole almonds while their preparation varied.

Both were funded by the Almond Board of California, though experts note the findings are consistent with decades of evidence showing nuts are heart-healthy.