Restaurant owner could 'go broke' under blue state's proposed to-go packaging ban, he warns

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A proposal being weighed by Connecticut lawmakers could change how takeout food is packaged and delivered, and critics say it could affect quality and cost and could even threaten the livelihood of individual restaurant owners, with one saying he could "go broke" as a result.

House Bill 5524 would prohibit restaurants and other food service businesses from using polystyrene, commonly known as Styrofoam, for takeout, while also limiting items like utensils, napkins and straws.

Restaurant owners say packaging directly affects how food holds up during takeout because trapped steam, temperature loss and movement during delivery can affect everything from crispness to presentation. Different materials, they say, tend to perform better depending on the type of dish.

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Pedro Garcia, owner of Mo's Midtown Restaurant in Hartford, said takeout makes up between 30% and 50% of his business, making container choice a critical part of the takeout experience.

Styrofoam is cleaner and easier to package, he told FOX 61.

"For me, it's more convenient," he added.

Garcia said he relies on the material to keep made-to-order meals fresh during transit.

It's a concern shared by other operators, who say certain foods don't travel as well in other types of packaging.

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The bill would also require customers to request utensils and napkins rather than receiving them automatically.

Customers may forget to ask and blame restaurants when items are missing, Garcia argued.

He added that lawmakers should conduct more outreach to restaurant owners before establishing a law that could shake up their business model.

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"They should — because then we'll have to be stuck with this. Or we go broke," Garcia said.

Industry groups are also warning the changes could affect day-to-day operations and costs.

"Most alternatives do not provide the same insulation as Styrofoam."

The proposal would add "operational and financial strain" to an industry already dealing with rising costs and labor challenges, the Connecticut Restaurant & Hospitality Association (CRHA) said in a statement.

"While this bill is well-intentioned, it unfairly burdens restaurants and hotels with unclear organic recycling mandates, a ban on expanded polystyrene not applied consistently and restrictions on single-use items that are difficult to enforce," the group said in a Facebook post.

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The changes could slow prep times, require additional training and generally cause unnecessary friction, according to Milos Eric, the Florida-based co-founder of OysterLink, a hospitality jobs platform.

"In high-volume restaurants, having just a few additional seconds per order adds up over a single shift, particularly during peak hours when employees are already short-staffed," Eric told Fox News Digital.

While alternatives exist, including paper-based packaging, no one solution works for every situation, he said.

"Most alternatives do not provide the same insulation as Styrofoam," Eric pointed out.

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Some Connecticut restaurants have already moved away from Styrofoam.

At Acme Burger in Middletown, which uses cardboard containers, General Manager Branden Bullock said the choice has worked overall, though questions remain about convenience, particularly when it comes to providing utensils, WFSB reported.

Acme Burger customers often pick up food to eat on a picnic at the nearby Harbor Park, which sits on the Connecticut River.

"So, having the plastic accessible makes sense," Bullock told WFSB.

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Lawmakers backing the bill say the proposal is part of a broader effort to address growing waste challenges, modernize the state's trash and recycling systems and reduce the amount of waste sent out of state.

"This is some of the low-hanging fruit that has a big impact," state Rep. Aundre Bumgardner, D-Groton, a sponsor of the bill, told the CT Mirror.

Similar efforts in Connecticut have failed in past sessions.

The measure is under review by the legislature's Environment Committee and has not yet advanced to a full vote.

If approved, the measure would take effect in 2028.

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It would add Connecticut to the list of states that have enacted similar restrictions on Styrofoam takeout containers, including California, New York, New Jersey and Washington.

Virginia is also phasing in a similar ban, which will apply to all food vendors statewide by July 2026, according to reports.

Fox News Digital reached out to the bill's sponsors, as well as the CRHA, for additional comment.