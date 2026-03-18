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Cocktail

Bars turn to 'tiny' cocktails as Americans trim drinking, spending amid rising prices

With standard cocktails running $25 in big cities, smaller pours are in big demand

By Deirdre Bardolf Fox News
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Tiny cocktails have been making a big splash in bars across the country as more Americans cut back on alcohol for health and financial reasons.

The "tiny 'tini'" trend has been flagged as one to watch in 2026, with spots like Pastis in New York City, Vern's in South Carolina, The Fox Bar in Nashville and Jojo's Beloved in Atlanta all serving scaled-down cocktails, according to restaurant reservation platform Resy. 

Industry insiders say the shift is being driven by a mix of factors, including alcohol moderation, weight-loss goals, cost concerns and a growing appetite for variety — and it is quickly going global.

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"The rise of 'mini' cocktails, or 'snack-size' serves, is a logical response to a market shifting toward quality and precision over sheer volume," Jonathan Kleeman, a United Kingdom-based beverage director, told Fox News Digital.

One major driver appears to be a broader cultural move toward drinking less. 

Bartender holds cocktail with orange peel as garnish.

Mini cocktails have been gaining popularity as Americans cut back on alcohol and spending. (iStock)

Nearly half of Americans say they plan to cut back on alcohol, up from previous years, according to a recent consumer research report, and younger generations are leading the shift.

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"I am seeing a clear shift in Gen Z and younger millennials drinking less, often choosing not to drink at all compared to previous generations," Max Tucci, a restaurateur and partner at Delmonico's in New York City, told Fox News Digital.

But Tucci noted that not everyone is abstaining completely.

Craft Cocktail Assortment with various garnishes on Well Lit Bar

Smaller-format drinks help guests explore menus without committing to a full pour. (iStock)

"I think it's about intention," he said. 

"Health, cost and changing social habits have redefined the way we gather."

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The growing popularity of GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic, which have been linked to reduced appetite and lower alcohol cravings, may also be influencing the trend. While some say the impact is difficult to measure, others see a connection. 

"GLP-1s are taking a bite out of people's appetites, and alcohol consumption habits are changing, too," Clinton Hall owner Aristotle "Telly" Hatzigeorgiou recently told the New York Post.

Close up shot of an unrecognizable group of people holding fancy, small-pour glasses of champagne, cocktails or wine. They are celebrating and toasting.

Mini cocktails aim to create a more social, shareable tasting experience. (iStock)

Many Americans are also feeling their wallets tighten, he said.

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Plenty of people agree that price is a major factor, especially as cocktail prices in major cities continue to rise.

"Affordability is a major factor right now, and I think it's directly contributing to reduced alcohol consumption," said Bobby Maher, executive chef and owner of Maison Cheryl in Arlington, Virginia.

Waitress Serving Group Of Friends Beer Tasting In Bar

Cocktail flights are following in the footsteps of wine and beer tastings, emphasizing variety. (iStock)

"When a night out starts to feel expensive, it takes away from that carefree experience people are looking for," Maher told Fox News Digital.

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In a climate where a standard cocktail can hit $25, a smaller-format drink "offers an accessible entry point," Kleeman agreed.

Smaller pours may also encourage low-risk experimentation, with multiple mini cocktails or tasting flights mirroring similar trends toward customization, such as a growing dipping sauce trend previously reported by Fox News Digital.

Stemmed glass filled with red brown cocktail garnished with citrus fruits and green leaves garnish.

Bars say mini cocktails can increase orders — but they take just as long to make. (iStock)

Other restaurateurs see the potential upside, too, and say mini cocktails can act as both an entry point and a way to drive additional orders.

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Lele's Roman in Brooklyn offers "baby negroni" pours and a trio flight that lets guests sample multiple variations in smaller portions, turning cocktails into a tasting-style experience, according to the Post. 

Cropped photo of happy young women with champagne glasses on a rooftop outdoors

The tiny trend is expected to grow as consumers rethink how they drink. (iStock)

Tucci said it's still early to determine whether the format consistently boosts overall spending, but he sees long-term potential. 

At Tucci's, mini cocktails are currently an "if you know, you know" item, similar to his pared-down Ozempic menu — but he said he is considering turning them into a formal cocktail flight offering.

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"Experiential offerings are what customers are seeking," said Tucci. 

"So if this becomes one of them, then by all means I am for it."

Deirdre Bardolf is a lifestyle writer with Fox News Digital.

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